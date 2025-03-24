UFC Hall of Famer plays matchmaker for Leon Edwards, says top-ranked welterweight would be who he "deserves" to fight

A UFC Hall of Famer recently played matchmaker for Leon Edwards and explained why a bout against a top-ranked welterweight striker should be his next matchup. He noted that the Englishman competing in a stylistic matchup can allow him to prove that he is still a top contender at 170 pounds.

Edwards suffered a submission loss to Sean Brady in the main event of UFC Fight Night 255 last Saturday. It was his second consecutive loss as he came into the bout following his welterweight title loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304.

During TNT Sports' recap show looking back at UFC Fight Night 255, Hall of Famer Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on Edwards' performance and his future in the welterweight division. Bisping named Ian Machado Garry as an ideal next opponent for 'Rocky' as he would be able to compete against an opponent with a similar skill set rather than a grappler:

"I like the Ian [Machado] Garry matchup because I think Leon deserves to be able to go out there and fight someone that's gonna give him a stylistically favorable matchup. I don't mean a winnable fight, I mean something not a nightmare scenario, where another guy's trying to take him down. Give him like, what Jack [Della Maddalena] would have been."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments regarding Leon Edwards below (5:27):

Michael Bisping believes Leon Edwards' biggest opponent will be himself

Michael Bisping also brought up what Leon Edwards' mentality could be like after losing back-to-back fights and believes he will be his own biggest opponent.

During the aforementioned recap, Bisping mentioned that Edwards will now have to do some soul searching and prove that his career is not on the decline:

"I think the biggest opponent for [Edwards] now though is going to be himself. What's going on his [his head]? Does he accept that, 'Okay, I was just beaten by two really high level grapplers... and I'm still 31-years-old. I haven't slowed down'... Or does he have the strength to say, 'Hold on a minute, I'm gonna rebuild myself', or does he succumb to the self-doubt?" [5:44]

Check out Sean Brady's reaction after submitting Leon Edwards below:

Expand Tweet

