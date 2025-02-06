UFC Hall of Famer speculates why Alex Pereira allegedly “hates” Dricus du Plessis: "I don't believe that it is first-hand"

Sean Strickland's claim about Alex Pereira hating Dricus Du Plessis has become a hot topic in the UFC community. Recently, a UFC Hall Of Famer opined why Pereira might not be a fan of the current middleweight kingpin.

Strickland and Pereira are former rivals who also locked horns at UFC 276. 'Tarzan's' TKO defeat in the first round of the encounter taught him about the vicious power behind Pereira's strikes. Following this defeat, Strickland decided to become training partners with Pereira.

In a recent interview with UFC News, Strickland touched upon various issues related to his upcoming UFC 312 headliner against Du Plessis. At one point, he claimed that Pereira "hates" Du Plessis. However, Strickland couldn't detail the exact reason behind Pereira's distaste towards 'Stillknocks'.

Check out Strickland's claim about Pereira hating Du Plessis (2:17):

The UFC Hall Of Famer, Chael Sonnen, delved into Strickland's revelation about the sour relationship between Pereira and Du Plessis. 'The Bad Guy' said:

"I wonder what Dricus [Du Plessis] did to upset Alex [Pereira] to such a degree… But once it was stated, I did have a couple of flashbacks… I don’t believe that it’s first-hand. If it was first-hand, Dricus and Alex would’ve already told us… I think it’s second hand, I think that Alex has observed Dricus [and that's where his hate comes from]."

Check out Sonnen's words (09:06):

Alex Pereira buys a new McLaren P1

The incredible in-octagon performances of Alex Pereira have boosted his stature as one of the brightest UFC stars of the current times. The Brazilian is also enjoying the benefits of his massive popularity. After reportedly purchasing a house in Danbury, Connecticut, in 2022, Pereira gifted his parents a mansion in late 2023 in a nearby area.

The Brazilian has also showcased his affinity towards automobiles after making a name for himself in the UFC community. A few months back, several social media posts went viral showcasing Pereira's brand-new blue Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. However, another recent X update from Alex Pereira showcased that he added a McLaren P1 to his car collection.

