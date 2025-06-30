UFC Hall of Famer shares five-word reaction as Tristan and Andrew Tate steps up to help Ben Askren amid ongoing health battle 

A UFC Hall of Famer has taken notice of Tristan and Andrew Tate's recent offer to assist Ben Askren in his ongoing health crisis. The person gave the Tate brothers credit for helping Askren.

For context, Askren was hospitalized in Wisconsin earlier this month after contracting severe pneumonia from a major staph infection. His wife Amy has kept everyone updated on the former Bellator champion's health, as he is currently in need of a double lung transplant to survive. In her Facebook post, she asked everyone to pray for Askren's speedy recovery, as the 40-year-old waits for a perfect match for his surgery.

This caught the attention of Tristan and Andrew, who offered their help on X, asking if anyone had Askren's contact information, writing:

''Who knows @Benaskren personally and has contact with his family?''

UFC analyst Chael Sonnen responded by saying that he shared details about Askren's closed ones and thanked the Tate brothers for their generosity.

''Message sent. Very cool, fellas.''

Askren (19-2) is also a former ONE welterweight champion. He called off his MMA career in 2019 with a 1-2 record in the UFC, which included defeats to Demian Maia and Jorge Masvidal. In 2021, he made a comeback to take on Jake Paul in a boxing contest but lost by knockout in the first round.

As for Andrew, who has been a controversial figure on the internet due to his outspoken personality, has once again found himself in trouble. According to news outlet BBC, the elder Tate brother is accused of sexual violence by four women. The civil case, which was scheduled to begin in 2027, has been moved forward to June next year.

Jake Paul accuses Dana White of failing to support Ben Askren in his health issue

Many MMA personalities have come forward and extended their support for Ben Askren's quick recovery, including Jake Paul, who promised to donate a sizable amount for Askren's double lung transplant surgery.

Following his win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday, Paul spoke to reporters and slammed UFC CEO Dana White for his lack of support.

''It sucks that no one is doing anything. I was obviously super busy this week, so we're figuring out the donation now. But none of these people, like Dana [White] or anyone, are stepping in. So I feel like I have to do something. And that's really all it is."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

