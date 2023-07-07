UFC Hall of Famer to star opposite Gerard Butler in Den of Thieves 2

Following the trend of UFC veterans stepping into the Hollywood limelight, a former champion and Hall of Famer is all set to star opposite superstar Gerard Butler in the upcoming action thriller Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping will reprise the role of Connor, a character he portrayed in the original film in a cameo capacity.

2018's Den of Thieves follows a group of police officers on a hunt to stop expert thieves from stealing the Federal Reserve Bank. According to the sequel's IMDB page, the second movie deals with Butler's character 'Big Nick' O'Brien's efforts to stop the Panther mafia from robbing the biggest diamond exchange in the world.

As per a report by MovieWeb, apart from Bisping and Butler, the sequel will also bring back O'Shea Jackson Jr. from the first film.

'The Count' is no stranger to the silver screen and has been part of several movie and TV projects in the past. Per IMDB, Bisping started his acting career in the 2010 action thriller Beatdown, directed by Mike Gunther.

More recently, he was seen in the highly successful martial arts drama Warrior starring Andrew Koji. The former UFC champ was also a part of the 2017 blockbuster xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is written and directed by Christian Gudegast, who holds writer credits for films like London has Fallen, A Man Apart, and Soldier of Fortune.

The film is currently under production and is expected to reach the audience in 2024.

When UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping shaded Conor McGregor, saying that the Irishman is not "an actor"

Former UFC superstar Michael Bisping knows his way around as an actor. 'The Count' holds acting credits from 15 movies and TV series. So naturally, he made sure to flaunt his resume when TMZ drew comparisons between him and 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor as actors.

McGregor was the first choice to play the character Bisping portrayed in xXx Return of Xander Cage, but scheduling issues prevented it.

During a 2016 interview, TMZ asked Bisping whether he thinks the Irishman is a better actor than him, and 'The Count' being his usual self, gave a fitting firey reply:

"I'm an actor. Simple as that. He is not an actor, he hasn't acted yet. Check out my resume I've done about 10 movies. You make your own assumptions."

Catch Michael Bisping's firey response below:

