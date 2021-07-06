Is Michael Bisping in Warrior?

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping turned heads when he appeared on an episode of Warrior.

Before he embarked on an extensive acting career, he was one of the biggest legends of the UFC. Known for his UFC middleweight championship win over fierce rival Luke Rockhold, 'The Count' finally retired from the sport after losing two fights in a row in 2017.

However, Michael Bisping is still an integral part of the UFC as part of the UFC commentary team. Furthermore, his podcast 'Believe You Me' is one of the best MMA-based podcasts out there. It's clear that his post-retirement endeavors have been largely successful.

Nothing stopped Michael Bisping from having that title wrapped around his waist. Not even a detached retina.



However, he has also found a home in the world of acting and has made several appearances on TV shows and even some movies. His appearance on Warrior was one of his most recent ones. The show is an American martial arts crime drama television series, which is based on an original concept by legendary mixed martial artist Bruce Lee.

Michael Bisping appeared on the show in the sixth episode of the second season and played the role of a fighter named Dolph. He fights and loses to one of the main characters of the show, Ah Sahm (played by Andrew Koji). However, this was only a cameo appearance and Bisping hasn't featured in any further episodes.

He does have several huge roles as well, including a part in XXX: Return of Xander Cage. Amazingly, Michael Bisping landed the lead role in a movie. He starred as Kenny ‘The Beast’ Breen in The Journeyman, an adaptation of British author Mark Turley’s book by the same name, alongside Wonder Woman actress Mayling Ng.

Michael Bisping and his final fights in the UFC

While his career only peaked at the very end, Bisping's farewell from the world of combat sports was bittersweet.

After defending his middleweight belt against Dan Henderson, Bisping fought one of the greatest fighters of all time in Georges St-Pierre, who submitted him in the third round.

On this date in 2017, Georges St-Pierre returned from a four-year hiatus to fight then-middleweight champ Michael Bisping at UFC 217.



In what would be the final fight of his career, the long-time welterweight champ submitted Bisping to capture gold in a second weight class 🏆 pic.twitter.com/5v3VPCo7lC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 4, 2020

Michael Bisping lost his belt and his next fight too. Kelvin Gastelum knocked him out in the first round after the British middleweight tried to fight again just 21 days after his loss to GSP.

Nevertheless, he'll always have a place in every MMA fan's heart and he's keeping everyone entertained with his acting and commentary.

