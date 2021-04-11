UFC Hall-of-Famer claims Jake Paul has more to lose than Ben Askren in upcoming fight

Former UFC fighter Ken Shamrock has claimed that YouTube sensation Jake Paul has a lot more to lose compared to his opponent Ben Askren. The two will fight each other in an exhibition boxing match on April 17.

Shamrock took to Twitter to state that Ben Askren isn't regarded as a good striker or stand-up guy in the MMA community. So even if he gets knocked out against Jake Paul, it won't matter much to him. However, if Jake Paul loses to a guy considered one of the worst strikers in MMA, his future in the boxing ring will definitely take a turn for the worse.

If Ben gets knocked out what does that mean Ben is not a striker he is a wrestler so what is Jake really accomplished in fact Jake has more to lose because if he does get beat by Askren then he got beat by the worst stand up guy in mma https://t.co/CONHCdPQ3x — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) April 11, 2021

Since knocking out former NBA star Nate Robinson in an exhibition boxing match, Jake Paul has been calling out UFC fighters for a dance inside the squared circle. Paul called out fighters like Conor McGregor, Michael Bisping and Ben Askren. Jake Paul's distasteful call-outs drew the ire of the entire MMA community. Fans also wanted to see a UFC fighter beat up Paul in a boxing match.

While McGregor never reciprocated, it was Askren who decided to step up to the challenge. Paul and Askren are now set to clash in an exhibition boxing match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ben Askren doesn't rate jake Paul highly as a boxer

Recently appearing as a guest on Jake's brother Logan Paul's 'Impaulsive' podcast, Ben Askren said he doesn't rate his opponent highly based on his skillsets. Askren said that Jake Paul has only competed twice inside the boxing ring against guys who don't belong in the world of combat sports.

Paul is yet to prove himself against a world-class fighter and Askren doesn't see anything worth buying his hype as a boxer yet:

"With something like this; like wrestling, MMA, whatever it is, there's the skill of whatever you're doing and there's the skill of being a competitor - and you know he's only fought two times against guys who weren't really that high level and so his skill as a combat athlete isn't that high yet. He beat up a YouTuber and a basketball player who likely has never been in any type of fight in his entire life. What about that makes him good? Really though."

