Dana White's recent comments about Francis Ngannou's deal with the PFL have irked UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture.

'The Predator' signed with the surging MMA promotion several weeks ago, and has also been appointed the chairman of PFL Africa. The UFC president bashed Francis Ngannou's deal with the promotion during a the post-event press conference for UFC Fight Night 223.

Couture is currently part of the main broadcast team for the Professional Fighters League (PFL), and was recently interviewed by Curtis Calhoun of MMANews.

Calhoun was interested to hear what 'The Natural' thought about Ngannou's decision to sign with the PFL. He also asked Couture if he had seen White's comments about Ngannou's deal, to which the UFC Hall of Famer said:

"I started to watch an interview with Ariel Helwani and Dana White about this the other day and I had to just shut it off. I couldn't even watch it anymore. At the end of the day it's not about what they're doing. It's about what we're doing. And we're trying to do the right things and stay focused on what we have and not worry about what the other promotions are doing..."

Watch the interview below from 13:45:

Randy Couture and Dana White have had their share of issues in the past, stemming from the UFC's decision to force fighters to sign over their ancillary rights in perpetuity. This meant fighters could no longer earn money from sponsors such as Anderson Silva and Jon Jones' respective deals with Nike.

The pair are still on bad terms to this day, and don't appear eager to resolve their differences.

Dana White slams MMA media for claiming he has beef with Khamzat Chimaev

UFC president Dana White has slammed MMA publication MMA Mania after claiming that Khamzat Chimaev and Dana White may have come to a head.

'Borz' appears to have grown restless over not being booked to fight since his last outing at UFC 279 in September, 2022.

MMA Mania stated that Chimaev had unfollowed White, as well as UFC matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard amid an apparent beef. However, White took to Instagram to call out the media and said:

"This is the “media”. I could literally do this every day with almost every story that’s written. Everything these people write is total and absolute bullsh*t"

See the post below:

Poll : 0 votes