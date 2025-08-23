"UFC heavyweight champ in 2yrs" - Fans react as former Olympic champ Gable Steveson shows off impressive pad work ahead of MMA debut

It looks like conquering Olympic gold medal glory was just the first step in Gable Steveson's combat sports journey. With his MMA debut on the horizon, he has fans buzzing over his striking skills.At Tokyo 2020, Steveson made history by becoming the youngest American wrestler to win a super heavyweight gold at just 21 years of age. While the two-time NCAA Division 1 gold medalist tried his luck at the WWE and NFL since then, none of those panned out in the long term.However, the 25-year-old has been training with UFC great Jon Jones for a while, and during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, he revealed his intentions to cross over to mixed martial arts.Steveson is set to make his MMA debut on Legacy Fighting Alliance's (LFA) September 12 card. In a recent post on Instagram, the credentialed amateur wrestler posted a video of his pad work, complete with a beautiful question mark kick. Suffice it to say, fans had a lot to say about it.Check out Gable Steveson's pad work below:@drones4usa wrote:&quot;He will be UFC heavyweight champ in 2yrs.&quot;@HueBurrisAF opined:&quot;This dude is 2 PFL KOs away from fighting [Tom] Aspinall in MSG.&quot;@Goatziev highlighted:&quot;Just based on the state of the HW division, he'll be top 10 within a year.&quot;@CageSideChronic commented:&quot;I think Gable could have a DC [Daniel Cormier]-style rise. His athleticism and wrestling are known. If he can be a competent striker, [he] could be a problem for the heavyweights.&quot;Check out a few more responses below:Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on InstagramWhen Jon Jones envisioned UFC greatness for Gable StevesonAs MMA great Jon Jones sees it, it is not a matter of if but when Gable Steveson will become a UFC champion. 'Bones' has trained extensively with the Olympic gold medalist and believes Steveson has everything it takes to be successful in MMA.During the UFC 309 post-fight presser, the former UFC heavyweight champion recounted one of his first training sessions with the University of Minnesota alumn, deeming him a scary proposition for any MMA fighter:&quot;One of his first days at practice, one of my teammates got injured sparring with me, and Gable was like, 'I'll go in.' I'm like Gable, you might wanna learn to block and defend yourself first. That let me at that moment know, he is very game... He's going to be scary... when he decides to do MMA. He knows how to make men appear very weak... When he learns how to box and learns a little about jiu-jitsu, it's not a matter of if he'll become a UFC champion, it's when he'll be a UFC champion.&quot;