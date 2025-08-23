  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "UFC heavyweight champ in 2yrs" - Fans react as former Olympic champ Gable Steveson shows off impressive pad work ahead of MMA debut

"UFC heavyweight champ in 2yrs" - Fans react as former Olympic champ Gable Steveson shows off impressive pad work ahead of MMA debut

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Aug 23, 2025 08:48 GMT
Gable Steveson (pictured) is set to make his MMA debut. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Gable Steveson (pictured) is set to make his MMA debut. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

It looks like conquering Olympic gold medal glory was just the first step in Gable Steveson's combat sports journey. With his MMA debut on the horizon, he has fans buzzing over his striking skills.

Ad

At Tokyo 2020, Steveson made history by becoming the youngest American wrestler to win a super heavyweight gold at just 21 years of age. While the two-time NCAA Division 1 gold medalist tried his luck at the WWE and NFL since then, none of those panned out in the long term.

However, the 25-year-old has been training with UFC great Jon Jones for a while, and during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, he revealed his intentions to cross over to mixed martial arts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Steveson is set to make his MMA debut on Legacy Fighting Alliance's (LFA) September 12 card. In a recent post on Instagram, the credentialed amateur wrestler posted a video of his pad work, complete with a beautiful question mark kick. Suffice it to say, fans had a lot to say about it.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Gable Steveson's pad work below:

Ad

@drones4usa wrote:

"He will be UFC heavyweight champ in 2yrs."

@HueBurrisAF opined:

"This dude is 2 PFL KOs away from fighting [Tom] Aspinall in MSG."

@Goatziev highlighted:

"Just based on the state of the HW division, he'll be top 10 within a year."

@CageSideChronic commented:

"I think Gable could have a DC [Daniel Cormier]-style rise. His athleticism and wrestling are known. If he can be a competent striker, [he] could be a problem for the heavyweights."
Ad

Check out a few more responses below:

Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on Instagram
Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on Instagram

When Jon Jones envisioned UFC greatness for Gable Steveson

As MMA great Jon Jones sees it, it is not a matter of if but when Gable Steveson will become a UFC champion. 'Bones' has trained extensively with the Olympic gold medalist and believes Steveson has everything it takes to be successful in MMA.

Ad

During the UFC 309 post-fight presser, the former UFC heavyweight champion recounted one of his first training sessions with the University of Minnesota alumn, deeming him a scary proposition for any MMA fighter:

"One of his first days at practice, one of my teammates got injured sparring with me, and Gable was like, 'I'll go in.' I'm like Gable, you might wanna learn to block and defend yourself first. That let me at that moment know, he is very game... He's going to be scary... when he decides to do MMA. He knows how to make men appear very weak... When he learns how to box and learns a little about jiu-jitsu, it's not a matter of if he'll become a UFC champion, it's when he'll be a UFC champion."
About the author
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ujwal Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications