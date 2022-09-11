UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has surprised 4-word reaction to Johnny Walker's stunning round 1 submission finish of Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279

Francis Ngannou was surprised to see the manner in which Johnny Walker won his fight against Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279.

Walker took his opponent to the ground in the opening round and submitted him via a rear-naked choke. This came as a surprise to many MMA fans, as the Brazilian is mostly known for his flashy knockouts.

Interestingly, reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou just uploaded a post on social media where he shared his reaction to Walker's victory in only four words.

"Walker by submission. WTF?"

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou

WTF? Walker by submissionWTF? Walker by submission 😳😳😳WTF?

Ngannou is currently recovering from a knee injury that he suffered in the lead up to his fight against Ciryl Gane.The Cameroonian, on several occasions, has expressed interest in competing in a boxing match and might finally get a chance to do so as his UFC contract expires soon.

Tyson Fury has long been considered the top candidate for Ngannou's boxing debut. However, the 36-year-old recently stated that his venture into boxing is not dependent on Fury being his opponent.

"My career doesn't depend on Tyson Fury or anyone else. My desire of boxing doesn't depend on Tyson Fury. Whether he's retired or not, I'm still gonna do that. I still want a boxing match in my career, a few boxing matches. And that's something I'm going to engage in conversations [about] when it comes the moment."

Johnny Walker reacts to his first submission win in the UFC

Johnny Walker celebrated his win at UFC 279 in his traditional manner by doing the worm in front of the fans present at the T-Mobile Arena.

In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, the 30-year-old said that he wanted to show that he could finish the fight on the ground.

"I finish him. I'm getting better. I don't wanna just knock people out. I want to show that I can finish them on the ground as well. And I'm working my a** off."

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

With a win over Cutelaba, Johnny Walker broke his two-fight skid in the UFC. The Brazilian has seen many ups and downs in the last few years of his UFC career.

Prior to UFC 279, the 30-year-old had only won one out of his last five fights. However, with the recent victory, Walker will hope to turn things around and build a winning streak in the light heavyweight division.

