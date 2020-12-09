UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic hits back at fan ridiculing how regularly he defends his belt

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has taken to his official Instagram account to hit back at a fan who ridiculed how regularly he defends his belt.

A fan by the username of 'booth_75' chimed in with a comment on Instagram whereby he suggested that Stipe Miocic doesn’t defend his UFC heavyweight title regularly. The fan’s comment read as follows –

“Here’s the dude that fights once a year.”

In response to the fan’s aforementioned comment, Stipe Miocic fired back:

“@booth_75 yes captain! I’ll get right to it! Bro don’t want to mess with you, seem like a really badass key board warrior.”

The fan went on to make several other comments as well that can be viewed by clicking the Instagram post noted below.

Stipe Miocic is regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time

The vast majority of MMA fans and experts believe that Stipe Miocic is one of the greatest fighters to have ever competed in the sport of MMA.

Miocic holds the record for the highest number of successful consecutive title defenses in the UFC heavyweight division. The Ohio native, who is of Croatian descent, successfully defended his UFC heavyweight title three times consecutively during his first reign as the 265-pound division’s champion.

Miocic first captured the UFC heavyweight title with a first-round KO victory over Fabricio Werdum in May 2016.

Following this, Miocic made his first successful UFC heavyweight title defense, securing a first-round KO win against Alistair Overeem in September 2016.

Stipe Miocic’s second successful defense of the UFC heavyweight title came against Junior dos Santos whom he defeated via first-round TKO in May 2017. Miocic hereby also avenged his past loss to Dos Santos, who had beaten him via unanimous decision in their first fight that took place in December 2014.

Miocic then successfully defended his UFC heavyweight title for the third consecutive time, defeating Francis Ngannou via unanimous decision in January 2018.

However, it was after he successfully defended his UFC heavyweight title for the third consecutive time that Miocic lost his belt in a champion vs. champion superfight.

Miocic put his heavyweight title on the line against then-UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who had moved up in weight to challenge Miocic in July 2018.

Cormier ended up beating Miocic via first-round KO, ending Miocic’s streak of successful consecutive title defenses of the UFC heavyweight belt.

That said, Miocic still holds the record for the highest number of successful consecutive title defenses (3) of the UFC heavyweight belt.

Stipe Miocic recaptured his UFC heavyweight belt and is now looking to create new records

Stipe Miocic fought Daniel Cormier in their rematch in August 2019, beat Cormier via fourth-round TKO, thus winning back the UFC heavyweight title.

Miocic then successfully defended his title in their trilogy fight in August 2020, beating Cormier via unanimous decision.

And that is it! 🏆



The third and final bout goes the distance. #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/X9LLkKyml7 — UFC (@ufc) August 16, 2020

The consensus in the MMA world is that Stipe Miocic is now set to defend his UFC heavyweight title in a rematch against Francis Ngannou that’s expected to transpire in the first quarter of 2021.