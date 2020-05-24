Stipe Miocic

Current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones has been teasing a move up to the UFC Heavyweight Division and had his eyes set on a potential clash against heavyweight sensation Francis Ngannou.

However, as per Jones himself, UFC has seemingly rejected the idea of a fight between Jones and Ngannou and has refused the paycheck demanded by 'Bones'.

While speaking to MMA Fighting in a recent interview, reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, Stipe Miocic weighed in his thoughts on the scenario and also pointed out a big difference between Jones and Ngannou.

Stipe Miocic points out a big difference between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou

Despite Jon Jones recently claiming that the UFC has refused him the demanded paycheck for a potential fight against Francis Ngannou, UFC's reigning heavyweight kingpin Stipe Miocic still remains pretty interested in the highly-discussed fight, considering the fact that Ngannou currently sits at the #1 contender's spot in the UFC Heavyweight Division.

Miocic also remains as the first person to hand Ngannou his first loss in the UFC when 'The Predator' challenged for the UFC Heavyweight Championship back in 2018 but was unable to win the strap.

Jones is also recognized as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world and Miocic is also open to a clash against the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and would welcome the challenge that 'Bones' possesses.

“That would be a good fight. Interesting matchup. I think anyone fighting [Ngannou] is a tough fight cause he’s so explosive and he hits super hard. That’s the one equalizer."- Miocic told MMA Fighting.

The reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion further pointed out the difference between Jones and Ngannou, claiming that the latter might not be as technical as 'Bones' but has an immense amount of power.

“He might not be as technically sound as Jon Jones but he does have power. I definitely think [Jones] can win with a great game plan but like I said anything can happen. You’re wearing small gloves, heavyweight division, dude throwing bombs. Anything can happen honestly.”

As of now, a fight between Ngannou and Jones is probably out of question, as the UFC would want the latter to remain in the light heavyweight division. After all, Jones is yet to face Polish sensation Jan Blachowicz, who recently took shots at the former by claiming that the champ is trying his best to avoid him and the fight.

What's next for Stipe Miocic?

The UFC Heavyweight Division is undoubtedly stacked once again, with the likes of Alistair Overeem, Francis Ngannou, and Ben Rothwell securing victories over the recent weeks. Names such as Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Derrick Lewis, Alexander Volkov, Greg Hardy, and Walt Harris are also a part of the division.

However, former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier is still considered as the top contender of the division. DC is expected to face Miocic in a trilogy fight after having lost the UFC Heavyweight Title to his rival at UFC 241.

Miocic himself also confirmed in the interview that he "100%" will be fighting in the Octagon before the end of the year.