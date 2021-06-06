UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik reveals when he plans to step inside the octagon again

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) is eyeing a quick turnaround to the octagon following his spectacular TKO victory over Augusto Sakai (15-3-1 MMA, 4-2 UFC) at UFC Vegas 28.

During the post-fight press conference, Rozenstruik cited activity and stated he wishes to fight once again in the coming two to three months. Moreover, having come out unscathed from tonight's fight, the Surinamese fighter won't budge from fighting a top contender next.

Irrespective of the stylistic matchup, 'Bigi Boy' is primed to take on anyone ranked above him in the 265lbs division.

"(I want) everybody that's ranked above me," said Jairzinho Rozenstruik. "Doesn’t matter what the style is. If a guy is a wrestler, then I have to wrestle and I have to do my kickboxing. If he’s a kickboxer, I have to kickbox with him and maybe wrestle for him. For me, it doesn’t matter. I try to make myself an MMA fighter and not just a kickboxer who is doing MMA...thank God I am not hurt. I want to make a quick turnaround. If in two to three months, whoever is ready, I am in."

Who can be next for Jairzinho Rozenstruik?

The closure of UFC Vegas 28 will result in a major shake-up of the heavyweight division. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who is currently ranked number six, will certainly witness a bump in his rankings.

If the UFC brass grants Rozenstruik's wish to make a quick turnaround, the Surinamese fighter has a limited array of opponents to choose from. Former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and number four-ranked contender Curtis Blaydes are the only fighters in the top five who aren't booked, per MMA Junkie.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik can choose between Miocic and Blaydes or wait for things to play out in the upper echelon of the heavyweight division in the forthcoming months.

