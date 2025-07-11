UFC icon questions Jon Jones teasing return, Dana White previews White House card, Dustin Poirier gets 100% real on legacy: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! Jon Jones is back in the headlines, and Daniel Cormier isn’t thrilled about it. Dana White is dreaming big with the White House fight card. Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier gets brutally honest ahead of his final UFC battle. Let's break them all down:

Daniel Cormier warns Jon Jones to stop playing games with fans

Jon Jones might be flirting with a comeback, but Daniel Cormier isn’t here for the act. Weeks after retirement, Jones has re-entered the USADA pool and teased a potential return, this time as the "hunter."

Cormier believes Jones is toying with the fans, especially with talks of fighting at the White House next year. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"My issue, though, was why? So I'm thinking he was trolling. Kind of giving them a hard time because he knows how much they [UFC] wanted him to fight Tom Aspinall. My biggest issue is, why are you playing with people's emotions? It seemed like that's something he's been doing quite a bit lately."

He added:

"If he decides he wants to fight, sure! I don't think he has to have an option but to fight that guy [Aspinall]. He said it's good to be the hunter now and not the hunted. Don’t keep rolling around playing with our emotions and the fans' emotions because you know they want to see you fight."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

Dana White wants the “baddest card" ever on the White House lawn

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that he’s serious about hosting a historic fight card at the White House in 2026. He’s already planning the visuals with the White House on one side and the Washington Monument on the other.

White says every fighter on the roster wants in. Speaking about the event in a recent episode of the FULL SEND PODCAST, he said:

“While we’re filming, one side of the backdrop will be the White House and the other will be the Washington Monument... Literally everybody wants to fight on this card. Everybody!... But we will absolutely, positively put on the baddest card of all time... He [Jon Jones] jumped back in the pool [officially]. Literally everybody wants to fight on this card, [which] makes it a lot more fun... My dream main event right now would be [Tom] Aspinall vs. Jones."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Dustin Poirier opens up about his legacy ahead of UFC 318

Dustin Poirier will face Max Holloway in his final UFC appearance, which is set for UFC 318 in his hometown of Louisiana.

When asked how he wants to be remembered, Poirier said that he doesn’t care about belts or records. He wants to be known as the guy who left it all in the cage. Speaking in an interview with FanDuel Sports Network, Poirier said:

"Leading up to this fight, people have been asking that same question - how do you want people to remember you? I just keep falling back to the same answer, man. I just want to be remembered as a guy who went out there and left it all out there. It was war every time. I was trying to finish the guy. I put myself in harm's way to finish the guy sometimes. Just a dream chaser who tried to make things happen."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

