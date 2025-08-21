UFC icon slams Khamzat Chimaev, Jake Paul reportedly books Gervonta Davis fight, Daniel Cormier dismisses Conor McGregor's return: MMA News Roundup

Nate Diaz recently sounded off on Khamzat Chimaev for his performance against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 last weekend. Elsewhere, Jake Paul booked his next fight against WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis, while Daniel Cormier dismissed Conor McGregor's comeback talks.Catch up with all the latest developments in mixed martial arts with Sportskeeda's MMA News roundup.Nate Diaz explains disdain for Khamzat Chimaev after his UFC 319 title winNate Diaz isn't a fan of Khamzat Chimaev's style of fighting. The MMA icon recently reacted to Chimaev's performance against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 and criticized the Chechen-born fighter's grappling-heavy style.In a livestream with Sneako, Diaz went off on Chimaev for not finishing the fight over five rounds and said:''I don't like that kind of fighting, boring to me. Like [Chimaev's] supposed to be the big scary guy, right? And remember when he had him in side control and he's holding him? Dominating him, and then he's like, let's go and hit him a little bit, like little soft punches and sh*t. It's like, that's what people don't understand about, like the style, like that type of fighter is a scared fighter. He's scared for his life that he let go down much to hit, he's that afraid that if he let's go to hit him hard, that motherfu*ker might get up and get the fu*k away from him, so that's a scared style to me.''He continued:''He comes off as this big, intimidating guy but he’s a big scared f***ing child. That's why I tweeted about, I said he's not a fighter because you can tell by how scared he is holding him that tight.''Jake Paul to face Gervonta Davis in reported exhibition bout in NovemberJake Paul and Gervonta Davis will throw down in November. The two men are reportedly booked for an exhibition fight at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. However, the contracted weight for the fight and the number of rounds have yet to be determined. The event will be streamed live globally on Netflix.It's worth noting that there is a massive weight difference between the two, with Paul weighing in at 199.4 pounds in his last fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., while Davis tipped the scales at 133.8 pounds in his last outing against Lamont Roach.In a statement made to ESPN, Paul's manager addressed their size disparity and said:&quot;Jake will definitely have to come down below his 200-pound weight that he's been fighting at. I can tell you that we're going to have a fight that will have a definitive outcome, whether by way of knockout or decision.&quot;Daniel Cormier dismisses Conor McGregor making his MMA returnDaniel Cormier doesn't believe Conor McGregor is serious about making his MMA comeback. The UFC legend recently shared his two cents on McGregor consistently being involved in return talks and dismissed them as his attempts at staying relevant.In an interview with Shannon Sharpe (via @RedCorner_ MMA on X), Cormier explained his standpoint while acknowledging the Irishman's stardom and said:&quot;Conor says he wants to fight all the time, and everybody jumps to it, but it’s like, he wants to stay relevant, he wants to stay in the news, he wants the notoriety of being Conor McGregor without having to be Conor McGregor. That kind of sucks because when he was the man, I bet you tapped in. I bet you tapped into the UFC more than ever [because] he could sell a fight.&quot;