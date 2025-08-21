  • home icon
"He wants to stay in the news" - Daniel Cormier gets brutally honest about Conor McGregor potentially returning to action

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Aug 21, 2025 07:48 GMT
Daniel Cormier (right) on Conor McGregor (left) potentially. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Daniel Cormier (right) on Conor McGregor (left) potentially. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Daniel Cormier recently addressed the possibility of Conor McGregor returning to action and shared his thoughts on the Irishman consistently being involved in comeback talks.

McGregor last stepped into the octagon against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021 in an ill-fated bout that ended with the Irishman suffering a brutal leg fracture. While McGregor was booked against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last June, a broken toe forced him to withdraw from his highly anticipated comeback bout.

While McGregor has inserted himself into multiple fight conversations through online taunts or callouts since 2021, none of them have materialized. Intriguingly, 'The Notorious' recently re-entered the UFC testing pool after Dana White confirmed plans for a one-of-a-kind White House event next July for the America250 celebrations and expressed his keen interest in featuring on that card.

Despite his efforts, it appears Cormier isn't convinced. The UFC icon recently dismissed the possibility of McGregor fighting again during an interview wth Shannon Sharpe and said:

"Conor says he wants to fight all the time, and everybody jumps to it, but it’s like, he wants to stay relevant, he wants to stay in the news, he wants the notoriety of being Conor McGregor without having to be Conor McGregor. That kind of sucks because when he was the man, I bet you tapped in. I bet you tapped into the UFC more than ever [because] he could sell a fight."
Dana White on Conor McGregor or Jon Jones headlining UFC White House event

Dana White recently addressed the possibility of Conor McGregor or Jon Jones featuring in the main event of the UFC White House event next year. White made it clear that he could depend on McGregor making it to the fight, but expressed skepticism about Jones doing the same.

In an interview with Jim Rome (via @ChampRDS on X), White made it clear that he considered McGregor a reliable fighter and wrote:

"I trust Conor. Conor McGregor has never, ever [pulled out of a fight] unless he is seriously injured. This guy has always delivered. Jon, I’m a little more skeptical about."
Edited by Nishant Zende.
