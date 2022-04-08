UFC implements Fan Bonus of the Night starting from UFC 273 in partnership with Crypto.com

Starting with UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie, the MMA juggernaut will pay its fighters competing on pay-per-view events a bonus worth $60,000 in bitcoins.

In association with Crypto.com, the promotion has introduced a new 'Fan Bonus of the Night' honor, which will be decided via fan votes. Fans will be able to vote for three of their favorite fighters during all UFC pay-per-view events.

According to a tweet by MMA writer Aaron Bronsteter, the fighter who earns the most fan votes will earn $30,000. The second-place fighter will receive $20,000, and the third-place fighter will take home $10,000 in bitcoins.

So far, the promotion has been paying its fighters three common performance-related bonuses for all of its fight cards. This included the 'Knockout of the Night' bonus, 'Submission of the Night' bonus, and 'Fight of the Night' bonus. These incentives are worth $50,000 each. The new 'Fan Bonus of the Night' reward will be in addition to the above bonuses that the the promotional pays its fighters.

Three biggest fights to watch out for at UFC 273

The biggest MMA promotion in the world is returning to Jacksonville, Florida for UFC 273 that features two title fights. On top of the fight card, Alexander Volkanovski will defend his featherweight crown against Chan Sung Jung.

'The Korean Zombie' will have his second shot at the title in nearly nine years. Sung Jung will look to pull off the biggest upset in a title fight when he takes on 'The Great', who is a massive favorite.

Watch Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie preview video below:

The co-headliner bout features a much-anticipated title rematch between bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and interim titleholder Petr Yan. The match will present Sterling with an opportunity to legitimize his status as the true bantamweight king after winning the title via disqualification over a year ago.

A dominant win over the Russian is all that Aljamain needs right now to silence his critics once and for all. Meanwhile, 'No Mercy' will head into UFC 273 with the intention of reclaiming the title, which he claims he never lost.

Watch Sterling vs. Yan 2 preview video below:

UFC 273 will also mark the return of one of the most-hyped prospects in Khamzat Chimaev. 'Borz' will make his fifth promotional appearance to face the sternest test of his career in former title challenger Gilbert Burns. A win over 'Durinho' may be all that Chimaev needs to stake his claim for a title shot.

Expect nothing but fireworks when you tune in to watch these two welterweights collide in a match that has true 'Fight of the Night' potential.

Watch Burns vs. Chimaev preview video below:

