UFC insider dissects why Ilia Topuria surpassed Islam Makhachev in the P4P rankings: “Should be standing there with three belts”

The updated UFC pound-for-pound rankings are out, and Ilia Topuria has added another feather to his cap by taking over the No.1 spot. In doing so, he has pushed Islam Makhachev to No.2, a development that surprised many.

Makhachev's legacy is undeniable. He is on a 15-fight win streak and boasts the most lightweight title defenses in the promotion's history. The MMA star recently relinquished his title for a crack at the welterweight strap.

Following the ranking update, UFC and MMA insider Chael Sonnen weighed in on what he thought led to the Dagestani losing the top spot. The 48-year-old believes 'El Matador' currently holds more laurels than his rival.

'The American Gangster' elaborated that "paperwork" is all that prevents Topuria from holding three UFC titles:

"How do you take a sitting world champion and tell us that he is behind a guy that doesn't have a belt?... The reality is paperwork, and nothing but paperwork has stopped Ilia Topuria from right this second, not a win, not a contest, not an extra punch thrown, nothing more than clerical, has stopped Ilia Topuria from right this moment from being your 145 champion, being your 155 champion, and being your reigning BMF champion. Ilia Topuria should be standing with three belts. Which is one more than anybody else has."

The former three-time UFC title challenger added that for all he Dagestani has achieved, he still falls short of 'El Matador's' resume currently:

"Islam is the king of the division according to the rankings, Jack [Della Maddalena] is... How could you reasonably argue that in front of the sitting reigning world champion, that? The belt means something or it doesn't."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below (7:38):

Fan accuses Islam Makhachev of 'hating' on Ilia Topuria

Islam Makhachev's X posts during UFC 317 have convinced a fight fan that the former lightweight champion is hating on the current pound-for-pound king.

Makhachev was active on social media during the recent pay-per-view, noting his opinions on fights that he found entertaining. Evidently enough, the 33-year-old posted up until the co-main, lauding Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France's title clash, writing:

"What a fight! Crazyyy flyweights!"

However, he didn't comment on Topuria's nuclear KO over Charles Oliveira. Sure enough, many fans picked up on this, with X user @acdmma_ accusing the fighter of being a hater:

"He was live tweeting right before the co-main event and then stopped, I know a hate watch when I see one, that mf was WAITING."

