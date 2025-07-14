UFC insider drops hot take on the "best way" Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev becomes a reality

An ex-UFC fighter recently gave his take on the possible superfight between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev. The individual asserted that the chances of a matchup between Topuria and Makhachev are quite unlikely if the Dagestani captures the welterweight throne.

Topuria was hoping to challenge Makhachev for the lightweight gold. However, the then-champion gave away his lightweight title and moved up to welterweight after Jack Della Maddalena dethroned his close friend Belal Muhammad at UFC 315. As a result, Topuria faced Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 317 last month. Topuria brutally knocked out the Brazilian and became the 10th UFC fighter to win belts in two weight classes.

Many in the MMA community expect Topuria and Makhachev to face off in the near future, prompting a reaction from UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen. In a YouTube video last week, Sonnen offered his thoughts on the matter, saying:

''The concept of Islam [Makhachev] returning to 155 is a real stretch for me...I don't believe if Islam has success at 170, right? The biggest challenge that Islam's ever had and clearly the most unpleasant experience that Islam has had in the sport is just beating the scale of 155. I think that Islam is going to be a lot like Ilia [Topuria]...I'm very confident in telling you guys, if Islam has success at 170 and becomes the champion, that whatever dreams you have of Islam versus Ilia haven't gotten closer, they got further apart.''

Sonnen continued:

''If you have a dream of seeing Islam versus Ilia, it's very unlikely. But the best way to get there would be if Islam was to lose at 170.''

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Dana White is in favor of Ilia Topuria facing Islam Makhachev in a potential ''superfight''

During a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, UFC CEO Dana White emphasized on a potential Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev clash.

White stated that if Makhachev dethrones reigning welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena, fans should expect him to face Topuria next.

''Islam [Makhachev] moves up and obviously if Islam won the title, you immediately have a superfight with him and Ilia [Topuria]. It’s one thing to sit around and talk about these fights before they happen or hypothetically speaking. I don’t like hypothetical. These are options that we have if things play out that way, but you never know what’s going to happen.''

Check out the full podcast below:

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

