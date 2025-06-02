UFC insider predicts venue and timeline for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

A UFC analyst recently shared his prediction regarding the venue and date of the potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight. Despite the individual's remarks, there has been no official announcement from the promotion.

Majority of the MMA fans want Jones to defend his title against Aspinall in a title unification bout, however, the two-division champion isn't showing keen interest in facing the Brit. As a result, many were disappointed with 'Bones' antics, but UFC CEO Dana White was optimistic that highly anticipated heavyweight clash will take place this year.

The person in question and UFC commentator Jon Anik recently spoke to MMA Junkie on its YouTube channel and revealed that the potential Jones vs. Aspinall contest will take place at the end of the year in Las Vegas, saying:

''I think we see it December 2025, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas...well Jon Jones fought and won at Madison Square Garden in New York last November. I'm a Boston guy, place [NY] a fu*king dump. No, I mean he [Jones] checked that box, I'm not sure what the taxes are but why does Jon Jones need to fight at Madison Square Garden, why not fight at T-Mobile Arena in the fight capital of the world Las Vegas?''

Check out Jon Anik's comments below (20:13):

As an interim champion, Aspinall has repeatedly called out Jones for a title unification bout. However the reigning champion rejected the 32-year-old and made his first title defense against former champion Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309 last year, securing a third-round knockout victory against Miocic.

Jon Jones shares update on the potential Tom Aspinall fight

Jon Jones didn't see Tom Aspinall adding much to his legacy, however the American asked for a massive payday to fight the interim champion along with six months of preparation.

Jones recently attended a fight seminar in Phuket, where the 37-year-old was asked about the timeline of the Aspinall fight, to which he shared a positive response, saying:

''I was waiting for it. The UFC, I, and Tom, we’ve all got a lot of stuff happening behind the scenes. They’re one of the biggest organizations in sports. Right now, Tom and I have agreed to wait for the UFC to make their announcements. So, legally I can’t really talk about it.”

Check out Jon Jones' comments below (via Happy Punch's X post):

Expand Tweet

In addition, Jones took a humorous dig at Aspinall in his X post, earning a response from the Brit.

