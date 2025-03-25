UFC insider reveals how Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall could stall potential Topuria vs Islam superfight

The title unification bout between UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and interim title holder Tom Aspinall is one of the most highly anticipated matchups of 2025. While many fans believe that the fight between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria could achieve similar commercial success, former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has expressed a different opinion.

In a recent Instagram post, Sonnen, a former UFC title challenger and analyst, shared his thoughts on the subject. He concluded that, under the current circumstances, the fight between Makhachev and Topuria cannot match the size and significance of the Jones vs. Aspinall showdown.

"Ilia vs. Islam right now, and I know there are some n** huggers out there that just think that's the biggest fight. It's not! The biggest fight of 2025 will be Jones vs. Aspinall. So any other fight that you're doing, you need to beat that fight. There's no reason to make a fight if it can't be number one."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Although there is considerable fan interest in Jones vs. Aspinall, the fight has not materialized so far. While Jones has changed his stance on facing Aspinall several times, UFC boss Dana White reiterated that the fight will eventually take place, but the negotiations have not reached to a stage where the promotion can announce the date.

Meanwhile, Topuria recently vacated the featherweight title to kick off his lightweight title run. However, Makhachev has reportedly refused to give him an immediate title shot at lightweight.

Chael Sonnen explains how the UFC can elevate Islam Makhachev's next fight to the level of Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Ilia Topuria and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira have been campaigning for the title shot against Islam Makhachev. However, Chael Sonnen thinks that the UFC will be able to sell their potential fights against Makhachev a lot easier if they were to face each other.

In the aforementioned video, Sonnen explained how this can beat Jones vs. Aspinall in terms of commercial value:

"You'd have a legitimate shot of beating the night of business, Aspinall-Jones, if you got Topuria one fight first. Not to mention, there is only one dude in the world, and he sits on the fight island and wants to see Oliveira fight Islam. Literally, nobody wants that fight. But it would be really different if Charles was to beat Ilia Topuria first. It would be a very different offering."

While Makhachev has not commented on his potential next opponents recently, Topuria and Oliveira have been embroiled in an online rivalry.

