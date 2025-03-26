UFC insider reveals Justin Gaethje’s honorable move to dodge Dustin Poirier trilogy amid secret talks with Max Holloway

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen recently applauded Justin Gaethje for apparently deciding not to push for Dustin Poirier's retirement fight. After he failed to become the undisputed lightweight champion at UFC 302, 'The Diamond' is hoping to fight one more time before hanging up his gloves.

Gaethje and Poirier are 1-1 with both fights ending via knockout. The latest was at UFC 291 and ended in 'The Highlight's' favor.

While some have suggested the pair should settle their score, the former BMF champion shut down a trilogy fight at the post-fight press conference of UFC 313.

Sonnen seemed to admire Gaethje for his decision, sharing his thoughts about the matter in a recent social media post:

"Dustin Poirier plans to fight one more time. So Justin Gaethje coming out now and saying, ‘Dustin and I are 1 and 1. I can live with that, and I hope he can.’ It’s an honorable move now. (Because) Justin could have pulled a scumbag move and start to put his finger in Dustin’s chest, knowing behind the scenes Dustin’s already got business going with Max," Sonned said.

Sonnen believes that a response from Poirier would likely make the UFC book the trilogy fight. However, lightweight contender Beneil Dariush recently shared to Submission Radio that Poirier vs. Max Holloway is what the UFC is looking to book.

Like against Gaethje, Poirier has also fought Holloway twice, once at lightweight and once at featherweight. After winning the featherweight bout via submission, Poirier won the interim lightweight title in their second encounter at UFC 236.

What did Justin Gaethje say about a potential trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier?

In his last octagon appearance, Justin Gaethje secured a unanimous decision victory over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313. The pair previously fought at UFC 286, with Gaethje winning by split decision.

Following the victory, 'The Highlight' has put himself back in the title conversation, but many believe a trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier is also a good option.

However, the 36-year-old shut down the idea in the post-fight press conference:

"I've stated many times that I don't think either one of our families deserve that. We're one and one. I'm okay with it if he's okay with it. No, I don't think we're. I think we're contenders if we beat other people. If I beat him, I don't think either one of us would be considered a contender," Gaethje said [3:13].

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below [3:13]:

