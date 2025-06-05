UFC insider shuts down hype for Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev at welterweight 

A UFC insider recently dismissed the idea of Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev competing in a welterweight bout in the future. He highlighted changes made in their respective careers and noted that it would be unlikely to materialize.

Topuria and Makhachev was a fight that fans had been clamoring for after 'El Matador' relinquished his featherweight championship. However, the Dagestani went on to vacate his lightweight title to move to welterweight and will be challenging champion Jack Della Maddalena instead.

In his latest appearance on Submission Radio, UFC commentator Jon Anik shut down the hypothetical Topuria vs. Makhachev being a reality at welterweight. Anik mentioned that the Dagestani likely won't return to 155 pounds and highlighted that there are several contenders at 170 pounds, which wouldn't make it logical for the promotion to book a bout. He said:

"I just don't see it. Now, [Makhachev], I don't know if he would have an appetite to move back down to 155 pounds, where he would no longer be the defending champion. But, look at the welterweight rankings, look at all the deserving top contender types. No, no. With respect to the [Makhachev vs. Topuria] fight, the magnitude of it, it can't happen at 170 pounds. At some point, clear minds need to intervene and recognize the body of work of all of these welterweight contenders."

Check out Jon Anik's comments below (20:14):

When is Ilia Topuria fighting next?

Ilia Topuria is scheduled to return to the octagon at UFC 317, where he will take on Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight championship. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 28.

Topuria has an opportunity to join the list of all-time greats, as a win over Oliveira would make him the latest fighter to become a two-division UFC champion.

UFC 317 also marks the promotion's annual International Fight Week festivities, which includes the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony as well as autograph signings throughout the week.

Check out the official UFC 317 poster featuring Ilia Topuria below:

