UFC insider talks Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall timeline, Maycee Barber addresses main event exit, fans worried about Khamzat Chimaev: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup. Khamzat Chimaev is facing fresh scrutiny from fans after a viral image raised concerns about his health just months before his middleweight title fight. Meanwhile, a prominent UFC insider has teased a potential date for Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall. And Maycee Barber has broken her silence after a dramatic last-minute withdrawal from UFC Vegas 107.

Ad

Let's break it all down:

Khamzat Chimaev sparks concern ahead of UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev is once again in the headlines, and not for the right reasons. A photo of his hand riddled with blisters has gone viral, leaving fans worried just months before his high-stakes title fight against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The image quickly raised speculation about a possible infection or overtraining injury. It's worth noting that Chimaev has pulled out of multiple scheduled bouts, citing everything from COVID complications to lingering illnesses. That track record has made fans nervous about his upcoming showdown against du Plessis.

Ad

Trending

Check out the X post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

UFC insider claims Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall is being targeted for December

The most anticipated heavyweight clash in recent times might finally have a target date. According to UFC commentator Jon Anik, the UFC is aiming for December 2025 to book Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall, possibly at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

There has been a growing wave of criticism from fans regarding the clash. Some of the fans have launched a petition that’s already crossed 150,000 signatures, calling for Jones to be stripped.

Ad

Speaking about the UFC's potential plans in an interview with MMA Junkie, Anik said:

"I think we see it December 2025, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas...well Jon Jones fought and won at Madison Square Garden in New York last November. I'm a Boston guy, place [NY] a fu*king dump. No, I mean he [Jones] checked that box, I'm not sure what the taxes are but why does Jon Jones need to fight at Madison Square Garden, why not fight at T-Mobile Arena in the fight capital of the world Las Vegas?''

Ad

Check out Jon Anik's comments below (20:15):

Ad

Maycee Barber responds after UFC Vegas 107 pullout

Maycee Barber has broken her silence after a dramatic and concerning withdrawal from UFC Vegas 107. Just minutes before she was set to headline the card against Erin Blanchfield, Barber was pulled from the bout due to a medical issue.

UFC officials cited that she was not cleared to compete, and Blanchfield later revealed that Barber suffered a potential seizure backstage. The shocking development left fans stunned and Blanchfield furious.

Ad

In a follow-up post on Instagram, Barber apologized to the UFC and her opponent but also pushed back against claims that her life is "a mess." She wrote:

"Not what I had planned for a Sunday post. Thank you to everyone for the prayers & support. I owe an apology to @ufc @mickmaynard2 @danawhite @seanshelby & @blanchfield_mma PS my life is not messy, this is just a bad hand. We will get to the bottom of it all and be back"

Ad

Check out the Instagram post below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.