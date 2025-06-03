UFC insider weighs in on how the Islam Makhachev-Ilia Topuria drama will be remembered by fans: "It's complicated"

A UFC insider recently shared his thoughts on the drama surrounding Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria and how fans will look back on the feud. He noted that it might be looked at differently in the future, especially with the current path of their respective careers.
Makhachev and Topuria were linked to a bout for quite some time, but it didn't materialize as the Dagestani decided to vacate his lightweight championship and move up to welterweight. As a result, 'El Matador' will get his opportunity to become a two-division champion, but it will be against Charles Oliveira.
UFC insider Chael Sonnen uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he mentioned that Topuria will be remembered more favorably because he vacated his title to move up first, while the Dagestani awaited the result of a welterweight title fight before deciding. He said:
"In five years, we're going to have people that don't even know who these guys are... If they're here for it like I am right now, we understand Islam simply had the same goals as Ilia. That's it. He did not run from Ilia. He's running to a new challenge... If you look back on this story, you won't understand that... It's just too hard, it's too complicated. And I am right about that. When they look back on this moment, it is going to look as though Ilia was the more sincere of the two."
Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (7:58):
Chael Sonnen doesn't believe Ilia Topuria was promised lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev
In the aforementioned video, Chael Sonnen expressed his disbelief at Ilia Topuria being promised a lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev prior to vacating his featherweight championship.
Although, Sonnen admitted that he didn't have concrete evidence to support his claim, he said:
"It's one of the higher things at the UFC that they don't want. It's a cardinal move... I can't imagine they get the phone call they don't want and their response to the phone call is a promise for fames and riches to the guy that made the phone call." [9:45]
Check out a clip of Ilia Topuria's training ahead of his lightweight title fight below: