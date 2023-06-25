UFC Jacksonville fighter drops major hint about who Khamzat Chimaev could fight next

UFC Jacksonville fighter Brendan Allen has dropped a major hint about Khamzat Chimaev's next fight.

Chimaev has been out of action since last year following his win over Kevin Holland. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding his next fight inside the octagon, with potential fights against Kamaru Usman, Paulo Costa, and more being thrown into the mix.

However, it looks like Khamzat Chimaev could be making his UFC middleweight debut against Brendan Allen. 'All In' was in action this past weekend at UFC Jacksonville against Bruno Silva where he secured an impressive first-round submission victory.

Following his fight, it was revealed that Brendan Allen was instructed by his team not to call out Jared Cannonier for a fight. Allen was questioned about the same during the post-fight press conference and was asked if it was the case because a potential fight against Khamzat Chimaev was in the works. Allen replied to this by saying:

"I plead the fifth. I fear no man, I fear no man. I turn down no fight. If that's what he [Khamzat Chimaev] wants he can come get it. I dont care. Anyone can get it. Khamzat, Cannonier, Vettori, anyone, they can all get it. I don't care."

Geoff Neal believes Khamzat Chimaev's time at welterweight is coming to an end

Chimaev's future currently remains unknown, and it remains to be seen if he will return to welterweight or move up to middleweight for his next fight. However, welterweight contender Geoff Neal believes the Swede's time at the 170 lb division is over.

During a recent interview with MiddleEasy, Geoff Neal spoke about Chimaev's future. While suggesting that it would be hard for 'Borz' to continue cutting down to 170, Neal had this to say:

"He might come down to 170 but I feel like he's not gonna be able to maintain making the weight cut to 170, I don't think... He might come down, try to fight for a title, win the title, and then never fight again at 170. I think he should just go in his natural weight class and stop fu**ing around at 170, but we'll see how it plays out."

Catch Geoff Neal's comments in the video below:

