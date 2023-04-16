The UFC Kansas City preliminary card, which went down on Saturday night at the T-Mobile arena in Kansas City, Missouri, saw a double retirement. Zak Cummings and Ed Herman, two real veterans of the sport, met in a light-heavyweight clash after long career layoffs.

Cummings knocked Herman down thrice en route to a third-round TKO finish, becoming the 17th UFC fighter in history to earn victories in three weight classes. The 30-year-old hung up his gloves in front of his home fans with a 25-7 pro record.

With his daughter in his lap, Cummings said in the post-fight octagon interview:

“I fought here six years ago when the UFC came. Six years ago to the day, I get to do it again. You guys showed up. I love you guys. I could not be more grateful …. I got two fights on my contract. I’ve got one left. I can’t think of a better way to go out than in front of this crowd of you guys.”

Ed Herman, who started his UFC journey with TUF 3 back in 2006, also hung up gloves with a 27-16-1 pro record. 'Short Fuse' said during the UFC Kansas City post-fight interview:

“Congratulations Zak – what a way to go out in front of your crowd. I want to thank the UFC, fans and everyone else for the support over the last 17 years. I think I’m going to hang them up here in this cage.”

UFC Kansas City will probably record the first real double retirement in UFC history. While 26-year-old Frankie Perez retired on the same night as his opponent Sam Stout back in 2015, Perez ended his retirement a year later.

Fans and fighters reacts to double retirement at UFC Kansas City

Zak Cummings and Ed Herman belong in an era of MMA that will always remain dear to hardcore fans and pundits. In fact, when 'Short Fuse' made his UFC debut back in 2006, none of the current UFC champs had even gone pro.

The UFC Kansas City double retirement left fans and fighters teary eyed as two true veterans bid adieu to the sport. Superstar Conor McGregor wrote on Instagram:

"Congrats lad, well done!"

Check out more reactions below:

"Who's cutting onions?"

"I ain't crying, you are 🥲"

"All the best to Zak and Ed, two absolute warriors. Ed helped pave the way for the up and coming fighters in the PNW. I’m sure Zak did the same in Missouri. Lots in emotion in those post fight speeches. That was powerful. #UFCKansasCity"

