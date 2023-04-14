UFC Kansas City: Joselyne Edwards misses weight - How many times has the Panamian mixed martial artist failed to make weight?

At the upcoming UFC Kansas City event, fight fans can expect an exciting women's catchweight bout as Joselyne Edwards takes on Lucie Pudilova. The event opener of the night sets the stage for what promises to be an action-packed evening of MMA.

Bantamweight contender Joselyne Edwards encountered a setback at the weigh-ins as she failed to make weight for her upcoming fight against Lucie Pudilova. Despite stepping on the scales twice, the Panamanian fighter was still 0.5 pounds over the weight limit. This marks the second consecutive time that Edwards has missed weight, having previously weighed over 1.5 pounds in a fight against Ji Yeon Kim at UFC 277 in July 2022.

Due to her failure to make weight, Edwards' bout against Pudilova will now proceed at catchweight, with Edwards forfeiting 20 percent of her purse as a penalty. This is certainly a disappointing turn of events for 'La Pantera', who will need to make adjustments to her weight management strategy in order to avoid similar issues in future fights.

Betting odds for Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova

Joselyne Edwards, who has a professional record of 12 wins and 4 losses, initially struggled in her early career, losing two of her first three fights. However, she has since turned the tide with two consecutive victories, most recently triumphing over Ji Yeon Kim in a close split decision. She hopes to continue this upward momentum as she takes on Lucie Pudilova.

'Bullet', on the other hand, had a rough start in her first stint with the UFC, accumulating a 2-5 record before departing from the promotion. However, she rebounded strongly with an impressive 5-1 record, earning her a spot back in the octagon. Pudilova recently secured a win against Yanan Wu, and she aims to build upon her success by securing another win against Edwards on Saturday night.

OddShark's initial odds have placed Pudilova as the favorite with a -142 opening line, meaning that bettors would need to stake $142 to earn a $100 profit if she were to win. Meanwhile, 'La Pantera' is considered a considerable underdog with +122 odds, indicating that a $100 wager on her could yield a $122 payout in the event of a win.

