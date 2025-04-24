UFC Kansas City walkout songs: Tracks Ian Machado Garry, Carlos Prates, and others have used before

UFC Kansas City is set to return to the T-Mobile Center in Missouri on Saturday, April 26, with a potentially action-packed lineup. This Fight Night card marks the promotion’s third visit to the 'City of Fountains' and its first appearance there since April 2023.

In the main event, top-ranked welterweight Ian Machado Garry is set to square off against rising contender Carlos Prates in a highly anticipated matchup. The co-main event of UFC Kansas City features former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith taking on Zhang Mingyang. Also featured on the card is an exciting featherweight bout between Giga Chikadze and David Onama.

UFC Kansas City: Which songs have Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates walked out to?

A fighter’s walkout is one of the most electrifying moments on any major fight night, which captivates the audience and creates an atmosphere charged with anticipation. These dramatic entrances not only energize the arena but also provide a crucial adrenaline boost for the fighters as they make their way to the octagon.

Although the official walkout songs for UFC Kansas City have not yet been announced, we can take a look back at the tracks these fighters have previously chosen to make their entrances unforgettable.

With a UFC record of 8-1, including three knockouts, Ian Machado Garry will be looking to rebound from the first defeat of his career — a narrow unanimous decision loss to the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 in December.

'The Future' has kept a consistent tradition with his walkout songs, frequently opting for the iconic 'Layla' by Eric Clapton. The track holds personal significance for Garry, as it shares the same name as his wife.

In earlier appearances, Machado Garry made his walk to the octagon accompanied by 'Take Me To Church' by Hozier.

Meanwhile, Carlos Prates, who boasts a perfect 4-0 record inside the octagon, was last seen in action in November, delivering a commanding first-round knockout victory over veteran Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 100.

'The Nightmare' has established a signature entrance in the UFC, consistently making his walk to the cage accompanied by the hard-hitting dubstep anthem 'Purple Lamborghini' by Skrillex and Rick Ross.

UFC Kansas City: Which songs have Anthony Smith taking, Zhang Mingyang, and others walked out to?

Anthony Smith, holding a UFC record of 13-11 with six knockouts and five submissions, is set to make his 25th and final appearance inside the octagon as he prepares to retire following UFC Kansas City. The 36-year-old Texan entering the contest on the heels of consecutive losses — first to Roman Dolidze and most recently to Dominick Reyes at UFC 310.

In several of his recent octagon outings, 'Lionheart' has chosen the emotionally charged track 'Creature' by Jelly Roll featuring Tech N9ne & Krizz Kaliko as his walkout song.

On the other hand, Zhang Mingyang is a rising newcomer in the UFC, having made an immediate impact with back-to-back first-round knockout victories in his two outings. The 26-year-old Chinese prospect was last seen in action at UFC Macau, where he defeated Ozzy Diaz.

'Mountain Tiger' has showcased his pride with each walk to the octagon, choosing the patriotic anthem 'Zhong Guo Ren' by Andy Lau for both of his UFC fights.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC Kansas City lineup:

Giga Chikadze: Georgian folk dance by Xorumi

David Onama: 'Peace' by Mohbad

Michel Pereira: 'Many Men (Wish Death)' by 50 Cent

Abusupiyan Magomedov: 'Gangsta's Paradise' by Coolio

Randy Brown: 'Lime Light' by Masicka

Ikram Aliskerov: 'Сын Лезгинского народа' ('Son of the Lezgin people') by Рейсан Магомедкеримов (Reisan Magomedkerimov)

Matt Schnell: 'Danger' by Mystikal

Polyana Viana: 'Silhouette' from 'Naruto' by KANA-BOON

