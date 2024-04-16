“UFC has to keep a lot of things secret” - Michael Chandler claims Conor McGregor bout at UFC 303 could be for new 165-pound title

Michael Chandler recently weighed in on his upcoming bout against Conor McGregor and claimed that there could possibly be more at stake.

Dana White announced that 'The Notorious' will be making his highly anticipated return at UFC 303, which takes place during their annual International Fight Week event on Jun. 29th. During his post-event press conference this past Saturday, he confirmed that the bout will be contested at 170 pounds.

Despite the announcement regarding the bout being contested at welterweight, Chandler claimed that perhaps a title could be at stake when he fights the Irishman. While speaking to The Mac Life, the former Bellator lightweight champion mentioned that he wouldn't be surprised if the bout were to help introduce a new 165-pound division. He said:

"That was one of the rumors as well, right? 165 [pound] belt. Obviously, that has not happened...Even me in this position, man, I would not be surprised if all of a sudden that bout agreement comes over and says 'for the 165 [pound] title'. You never know, because the UFC has to keep a lot of things secret, even to us. [Our fight] should be for a belt, but we'll see if we can't make one up."

See Michael Chandler's comments below:

It will be interesting to see whether Chandler vs. McGregor ends up being changed to a title fight to introduce a 165-pound division, as that would result in the promotion having to make changes to their welterweight division.

Michael Chandler claims a win over Conor McGregor would be the greatest moment of his career

Michael Chandler recently opened up about his fight against Conor McGregor, which he has been waiting for since agreeing to coach on 'The Ultimate Fighter.'

'Iron' has not shied away from sharing his prediction for the upcoming welterweight clash with the former two-division UFC champion as he believes he will earn a decisive finish. During his appearance on The Shawn Ryan Show, Chandler mentioned that a win over McGregor would be the greatest of his career and intends to make a statement. He said:

"I will absolutely break this man and the whole world is going to get to see it. It's going to be the best moment of my professional life. I am the better fighter, I am the tougher fighter, and I'm the guy who deserves it more...I believe we suck the oxygen out of the octagon, he looks for the exit sign somewhere in the second round, and I usher him toward the door."

