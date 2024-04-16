"I respect that stuff" - Chael Sonnen admires Conor McGregor's demand for UFC 303 Michael Chandler fight

UFC superstar Conor McGregor will make his much-awaited return to action against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

Although the fight is scheduled to be a five-round bout, McGregor initially suggested he would demand a three-round bout, according to Chael Sonnen. The former UFC middleweight appreciated McGregor's acknowledgement of his limits:

"You touched on how wise it was that Conor would ask for three rounds and I agree with you. That was wise. And you know what Daniel? It’s a very rare glimpse when Conor pokes his head up to being the real guy. The real guy that once was a little boy with no money and in a big dream. A sweaty gym bag and he was willing to work hard. When you see him ask for three rounds, 'cause he's aware of where he's at."

Sonnen went on to reason that a shorter fight would have helped McGregor's chances against Chandler and also factored in his recovery from a major injury. The leg injury has cost McGregor over two years and is his longest layoff due to injury:

"When you see him ask for three rounds because he knows it ups his chances, I respect that stuff. I like it when I see that Conor. I like when that little boy resurfaces that’s got a dream and knows, hey, sometimes you gotta dip your toe back in the water. Even though he's a superman, he is not Superman. Coming off a leg injury like that, he is not immortal, he is not divine. I mean I like what he was saying."

Check out Chael Sonnen's full comments below on YouTube (10:05):

Michael Bisping speculates about a potential BMF title challenge for Conor McGregor

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping had some ideas for Conor McGregor's next matchup.

Bisping mentioned Max Holloway and his stunning finish of Justin Gaethje to become the new BMF champion. Holloway now stands in a favorable position to push for multiple matchups, one of them being a rematch opposite the returning McGregor.

Bisping stated that McGregor would no doubt be eyeing the BMF belt while appearing on TNT Sports:

"He [Holloway] is in a position to challenge Islam Makhachev. [Holloway] is also in a position to get a rematch with Conor McGregor. Because Conor McGregor has a victory over him. Don’t tell me Conor McGregor is not looking at that BMF belt, we know Conor is coming back. There is a potential for that there. He has just flipped the script."

Check out Bisping's full comments on below (15:10):

Poll : Do you think Conor McGregor should be coming back against Michael Chandler? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback