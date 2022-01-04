"UFC learned from Conor McGregor" - Brendan Schaub believes the UFC will never give anyone as much power as McGregor

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly one of the biggest draws in combat sports and as such, the Irishman wields a lot of power in the UFC. Brendan Schaub believes that the UFC will have a learned a lesson about what happens when one fighter is given too much power following their dealings with 'The Notorious'.

McGregor is the biggest star in the promotion and the UFC brass have often cut him a lot of slack, which they haven't done in the case of most other fighters. While Schaub admits that McGregor has made a lot of money for the UFC, he feels that the promotion won't ever give this much power to another fighter in the future.

According to Schaub, there will never be another personality like McGregor, who could single-handedly rake in millions of dollars in revenue for the promotion. In a recent episode of The Schaub Show, the former UFC heavyweight said:

"You'd think the bigger the names, the more success, guys get the power they have [but] I think UFC learned from Conor McGregor. They gave that guy too much power and although they made a ton of money, I don't think they'd change anything but I don't think they are ever going to let another guy get as much power as Conor McGregor has over the UFC."

He added:

"I think they learned their lesson and you know he's made hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars off them. Obviously they've probably made more off him but I think they learned their lesson with him but I don't know if we will get another Conor McGregor."

Watch the full episode of The Schaub Show below:

Despite being on a losing skid, Conor McGregor remains the biggest draw in the UFC

Despite suffering a sharp dip in form, Conor McGregor continues to mint money for the UFC. He fought twice in 2021, at UFC 257 and UFC 264. The events sold 1.5 and 1.8 million pay-per-view buys respectively and are among the top five highest selling pay-per-views in UFC history.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2021/7/13/2257… UFC 264 reportedly sells 1.8 million PPV buys globally, second-highest selling card in UFC history ( @DamonMartin UFC 264 reportedly sells 1.8 million PPV buys globally, second-highest selling card in UFC history (@DamonMartin) mmafighting.com/2021/7/13/2257… https://t.co/tmDcmJOgZP

Testament to McGregor's star power, he has headlined all five of the top five highest selling pay-per-views in UFC history. Despite being 1-3 in his last four fights, the Irishman is expected to shatter even more records upon his imminent return later this year.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

Can’t wait to get back sparring for my comeback! Sanabul @Sanabul Out of the Top 10 purchased Pay-Per-View events in UFC history... @TheNotoriousMMA has headlined 8 of them. That is a crazy stat, but honestly not that surprising. 🤔 No matter how you feel towards him, you cannot deny his star-power! 🔥 Out of the Top 10 purchased Pay-Per-View events in UFC history... @TheNotoriousMMA has headlined 8 of them. That is a crazy stat, but honestly not that surprising. 🤔 No matter how you feel towards him, you cannot deny his star-power! 🔥 2 fights left on my contract, I will round out the entire top ten.Can’t wait to get back sparring for my comeback! twitter.com/Sanabul/status… 2 fights left on my contract, I will round out the entire top ten. Can’t wait to get back sparring for my comeback! twitter.com/Sanabul/status…

