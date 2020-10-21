UFC legend Anderson Silva has announced that his upcoming middleweight scrap on Halloween against Uriah Hall will be his final appearance inside the cage.

At 45, Anderson Silva is the oldest fighter on the UFC roster currently and towards the later stages of his career, the seemingly unimpregnable Brazilian knockout artist has struggled, to say the least, losing back to back fights against top contender Jared Cannonier, and reigning champion Israel Adesanya. Silva has lost four out of his last five fights inside the Octagon.

In a recent interview, UFC president Dana White had revealed that he had a chat with Silva and that the latter said he would hang his gloves after fighting Uriah Hall on Halloween. However, this time the man himself has confirmed that he will indeed retire after his next fight. Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Silva confirmed that his next fight is his last one "for sure". "The Spider," said that he loves the sport but he believes it's time to pull the curtains on what's been a glorious career.

“This is the last fight. For sure, this is the last fight. Probably. I love the sport. I’ve prepared my mind for this. I’ve prepared to fight my entire life, but yes, this is my last fight in UFC. I think (I’ll miss) the training (the most). Preparing my mind, preparing my body. This I think is most important and I feel sad because I don’t have this anymore. This is the last one,” Anderson Silva said.

.The future UFC Hall of Famer hasn't been the same since his shocking KO loss to Chris Weidman at UFC 162 in 2013. Anderson Silva's record since that fight stands at 1 win and 6 losses. His solitary win came against Derek Brunson in 2017. However, the true legend that he is, Silva will be looking to walk into the sunset with his head held high as he prepares to take on Hall.