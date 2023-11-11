UFC legend Chuck Liddell considers using OnlyF*ns after hearing about Paige VanZant’s astonishing earnings

Chuck Liddell reacted to Paige VanZant’s shocking claim about how much money she makes through OnlyF*ns.

VanZant is a nine-fight UFC veteran who established a record of 5-4 before parting ways with the promotion in 2020. ‘12 Gauge’ then signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and fought twice, both unanimous decision losses, including her latest against Rachael Ostovich in July 2021.

Since then, VanZant has primarily been known for her NSFW content on OnlyF*ns. Earlier this week, she reiterated previously made claims about making more money in one day on OnlyF*ns than she did in the entire UFC tenure.

VanZant’s comments led to numerous former and current fighters reacting with various opinions, including Chuck Liddell voicing his support. The MMA pioneer had this to say during an interview with TMZ Sports:

"That's awesome, that's good for her. I'm excited for her. I'm glad she's doing it. She's a cool girl…No, [I won’t be doing OnlyF*ns] but thank you, though.”

Expand Tweet

Chuck Liddell claims UFC 295 main event is a “can’t miss” matchup

At UFC 295, Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira will determine the new light heavyweight king after Jamahal Hill vacated the throne due to a torn Achilles. The action-packed matchup has drawn interest from a majority of the MMA community, including Chuck Liddell.

‘The Iceman’ had this to say about Prochazka vs. Pereira while talking with TMZ Sports:

"It's gonna be a fun fight, that's an exciting fight. Can't miss that one."

Jiri Prochazka hasn’t fought since June 2022, when he dethroned Glover Teixeira off the UFC light heavyweight title with a fifth-round submission. While preparing for his first title defense, he suffered a severe shoulder surgery and vacated his throne.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira is a former middleweight champion who moved up to light heavyweight in his last fight. Pereira’s debut in the division ended with a split-decision win. He now looks to earn his second UFC title by taking out Prochazka.

As for Chuck Liddell, the MMA legend officially retired after a disappointing first-round knockout loss against Tito Ortiz outside of the UFC. ‘The Iceman’ walked away with a 21-9 professional MMA record, including a historic six-fight winning streak where he became the UFC light heavyweight champion.