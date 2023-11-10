UFC Tonight: UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing, and full card

The world's premier MMA promotion will return to pay-per-view on Saturday, November 11 (US time) with UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira. The event will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, United States.

Headlining the UFC 295 card will be a vacant light heavyweight title showdown between former divisional champion Jiri Prochazka and ex-middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira.

Jiri Prochazka captured the 205-pound title by submitting Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 but vacated the title following a shoulder injury. 'BJP' will look to reclaim the title with a win over the Brazilian.

Alex Pereira, meanwhile, will look to become the next two-weight UFC champion when he takes on the former divisional champion. 'Poaton' is coming off a split decision win over ex-titleholder Jan Blachowicz in July.

In the night's co-main event, No.2-ranked heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich will lock horns with the No.4-ranked Tom Aspinall with the interim heavyweight title on the line.

The main card will also feature a women's strawweight battle between the No-5-ranked Jessica Andrade and Mackenzie Dern, who is positioned two spots below 'Bate Estaca' at No.7.

Also on the card, Matt Frevola will take on Benoît Saint-Denis in a lightweight clash before Diego Lopes meets Pat Sabatini in a featherweight matchup in the night's potential main card opener.

Find out when and where you can watch the event along with the full UFC 295 card.

UFC 295 - Timings

The following are the UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira timings for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States & Canada

The early prelims for the event will kick off at 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT, followed by the prelims at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, November 11. The UFC 295 main pay-per-view card will commence at 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the early prelims for the UFC 295 will get underway at 10:00 PM GMT on Saturday, November 11. The prelims follow at 12:00 AM GMT on Sunday, November 12, with the pay-per-view main card scheduled to begin at 2:00 AM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the early prelims will start at 6:00 AM AWST/ 7:30 AM ACST/ 8:00 AM AEST on Sunday, November 11, followed by the prelims at 8:00 AM AWST/ 9:30 AM ACST/ 10:00 AM AEST. The main card will get underway at 10:00 AM AWST/ 11:30 AM ACST/ 12:00 PM AEST.

Watch UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira fight preview below:

Where to watch UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira live on television and online platforms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $10.99 per month, but viewers can save with an annual subscription of $109.99.

For those with an active ESPN+ subscription, UFC pay-per-view events can be purchased for $79.99 per event. For new and monthly ESPN+ subscribers, the pay-per-view package can be purchased for $134.98, which comes with an annual subscription to ESPN+ along with access to the next UFC pay-per-view event.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for this weekend's pay-per-view will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £29.99 and can be canceled at any time.

Australia

In Australia, the main card and prelims will be available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available on Main Event, Kayo Sports for AU$59.95.

UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the main and preliminary fight cards at the event:

Main card

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira (light heavyweight)

Sergei Pavlovich vs.Tom Aspinall (heavyweight)

Mackenzie Dern vs. Jéssica Andrade (women's strawweight)

Matt Frevola vs. Benoît Saint-Denis (lightweight)

Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini (featherweight)

Preliminary card

Steve Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa (flyweight)

Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godinez (women's strawweight)

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts (lightweight)

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (lightweight)

Early preliminary card

Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen (lightweight)

John Castañeda vs. Kang Kyung-ho (bantamweight)

Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas (flyweight)

Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers (featherweight)