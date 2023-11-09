"Men will pay more to see you..." - Sean Strickland dissects Paige VanZant's claim of making more money on OnlyF*ns than in the UFC

Sean Strickland responded to Paige VanZant’s claim shocking claim about her OnlyF*ns earnings.

Between 2014 and 2020, VanZant fought in the Octagon nine times, leading to a promotional record of 5-0. During that time, ‘12 Gauge’ became one of the first female MMA superstars due to her attractive looks and aggressive fighting style.

Since parting ways with the UFC, VanZant has fought in several bare-knuckle boxing matches, but she primarily makes money with explicit content on OnlyF*ns.

Earlier this year, ‘12 Gauge’ claimed she makes more money in one day on OnlyF*ns than her entire UFC tenure. The 29-year-old reiterated her shocking statement this week, and UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland provided his reaction.

Strickland had this to say on Twitter:

“Paige Vanzant said she made more on only fans in 24 hours than she did in the UFC. Let's unpack.. 1. You were signed because you're hot. 2. Women's mma is lame. 3. Men will pay more to see you naked than to watch you fight. Stay in school kids, fighting sucks lol.”

When is Sean Strickland fighting next?

On September 9, Sean Strickland fought Israel Adesanya in the UFC 293 main event for the latter’s middleweight title. Rarely anybody picked Strickland to emerge victorious, but the American silenced the doubters by securing a unanimous decision.

A month later, Khamzat Chimaev fought Kamaru Usman at UFC 294, and Dana White announced the winner would get the next middleweight title shot. Chimaev was awarded a unanimous decision win, but he won’t be fighting Strickland next.

On January 20, 2024, Sean Strickland will defend his 205-pound title for the first time against Dricus Du Plessis. ‘Stillknocks’ turned down the opportunity to fight Adesanya at UFC 293 because he wasn’t fully healthy, leading to Strickland stepping in and capitalizing on the opportunity.

Strickland vs. Du Plessis will headline UFC 297, which goes down inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Heading into his first UFC title fight, ‘Stillknocks’ holds a promotional record of 6-0, with five wins inside the distance, including a second-round TKO against Robert Whittaker in July.