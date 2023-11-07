"A fumble has never looked this good" - Dricus Du Plessis reacts to UFC 297 title fight booking against Sean Strickland

UFC middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis has shared his thoughts on being offered a title shot against Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

'Stillknocks' took to social media to share his reaction to the news and issued a cheeky response to his critics.

"What can I say, a fumble has never looked this good," wrote Dricus du Plessis.

Expand Tweet

Dricus Du Plessis was last seen in action in July 2023 when he went toe-to-toe against former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. The South African rose to the occasion that night and pulled off a highly impressive knockout victory against 'the Reaper' in the second round of the fight.

After the fight, there were talks of Du Plessis locking horns with Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title. The 29-year-old, however, suffered an injury and Sean Strickland stepped up as his replacement to face Adesanya at UFC 293.

Strickland pulled off a huge upset by outclassing 'the Last Stylebender' for the majority of their fight and scored a dominant decision victory to be crowned the new middleweight king.

Du Plessis received a lot of criticism for getting injured as many believed that by pulling out of the fight, the South African had lost his chance at a title shot.

His critics were ultimately proven wrong by the recent announcement as 'Stillknocks' will finally get to compete for UFC gold at UFC 297.

Sean Strickland reacts to the UFC 297 fight announcement against Dricus du Plessis

Sean Strickland has his first title defense lined up and it will take place at UFC 297 on January 20 in Toronto, Canada.

Strickland, who never shies away from speaking his mind, reacted to the fight announcement in his own unique way. The middleweight champion took to social media to share that he was not a fan of the fight date or the venue for his first title defense. Strickland added that he accepted the bout in order to 'help a couple ladies,' possibly hinting at the bantamweight title fight between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva, which is expected to take place on the same card.

"Well Canada time to bring you all some freedom. Didn't want to fight in Jan or in Canada but was asked to help a couple ladies do their job.. and they call me sexist.."