UFC legend Chuck Liddell explains why Jake Paul will have a hard time finishing Ben Askren

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell believes Ben Askren will claim an upset victory against Jake Paul.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, the UFC Hall of Famer predicted the likely outcome of the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren bout. Liddell believes Funky's mental grit will help him sail through the eight-round boxing match.

Alluding to Askren's fight with Robbie Lawler (UFC 235), Chuck Liddell lauded the former NCAA Division -1 champion's durable chin.

"[Ben Askren] is a decorated wrestler and mentally tough," said Chuck Liddell. "I think he [Jake Paul] thinks [Ben Askren] got knocked out in that one fight that he's going to be easy to knockout."

"He went out there with Robbie Lawler and Robbie Lawler has dynamite in his hands. He hurt him but he didn't knock him out. It's going to be tough to knock him out."

The Iceman also discussed Ben Askren's preferred strategy. The former Bellator champ needs to implement his grappling acumen against Jake Paul. Clinching and wearing out Paul will help Askren sail through the eight-round boxing match.

My strategy would be definitely to mug him. Like, get in there and stay on top of him; push him."

"People don't realize, if [Ben Askren] hangs on [Jake Paul], ties him up, and holds on to him, that takes your energy away. [If the fight goes into the later rounds] the advantage goes to Askren," added Chuck Liddell.

Chuck Liddell set to re-enter the combat sports world?

Chuck Liddell was featured in the Triller Fight Club's recent promotional video. The appearance set forth rumors that 'The Iceman' might be eyeing a return to the boxing ring.

"Just out there having fun man. They asked me to do a little trailer and talk about it. So, it was fun being out there hitting the bags," Liddell told Mike Bohn from MMA Junkie.

Liddell, 51, has not stepped into the cage since his fight against Tito Ortiz three years ago. The UFC veteran might make a return to boxing, considering the Triller Fight Club is in talks with Evander Holyfield and Oscar De La Hoya for a possible return in June.

