UFC legend Chuck Liddell recalls past opponent's failed attempt to 'intimidate' him at weigh-ins prior to their fight

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified May 13, 2025 18:44 GMT
UFC 290: Ceremonial Weigh-in - Source: Getty
Chuck Liddell reveals how he dealt with a past opponent's attempt at intimidating him before their fight [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Chuck Liddell recently reflected on highlights from his legendary MMA career and recalled how one of his past opponents attempted to intimidate him before their bout. He noted that it transpired at the weigh-ins the day before their scheduled bout and explained how he dealt with it.

Liddell was considered by many as one of the top UFC fighters during his prime, which saw him capture the light heavyweight championship and successfully defend his title on four occasions. In addition to his title reign, 'The Iceman' was known for his knockout power, as 13 of his 21 career wins came via KO/TKO.

In his latest appearance on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's JAXXON PODCAST, Liddell recalled a past opponent bumping into him backstage to rile him up to possibly escalating into a physical altercation. The 55-year-old mentioned that it was a failed attempt and reminded his opponent that he wasn't going to fight for free. He said:

"They threw a shoulder to me. So in the back, I'm like, 'Bro, we get paid tomorrow. Tomorrow, we'll fight. There's no one here. Why are you doing this?' I think he was trying to intimidate me or whatever, I don't know. I don't get intimidated. I'm sorry, I'll fight anybody."

Check out Chuck Liddell's comments below:

youtube-cover
Chuck Liddell recalls Tito Ortiz crossing the line with trash talk

Chuck Liddell also revisited his legendary rivalry with Tito Ortiz and revealed how the latter crossed the line with his trash talk.

In the aforementioned appearance, Liddell mentioned that he approached Ortiz after making a comment about his girlfriend and issued a stark warning after the latter apologized:

"[Ortiz] said something, 'I don't date white trash bit*hes like Chuck'... Okay, I'll go squash it, bring him over. I said, 'Look, Tito, this is my girlfriend. Apologize. Secondly, you ever talk about my family and friends again, I'll come beat you in the limo'. And he said, 'Hey, I'm sorry'. I said, 'Okay, we're cool'. I'm okay with it, but it still crossed the line. I still don't like it."
Check out Chuck Liddell's comments below:

youtube-cover
