UFC legend claims Brock Lesnar would have been "the safest" fight of his career: "I was going to punch him"

At 6'4, 265 pounds, former MMA champion and NCAA wrestling gold medalist Brock Lesnar would be a nightmare matchup for any combat sports athlete. However, one UFC legend insists 'The Beast Incarnate' would've been the safest fight of his career.During a recent interview with NFL legend Shannon Sharpe, former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier lamented missing out on a potential fight against Lesnar:&quot;The WWE got him, WWE took him back. That was my golden goose, man. We had that moment in the ring. I pushed him, he pushed me. WWE paid him back. They are paying Brock $6-7 million a year, maybe 10.&quot;For context, Cormier called out Lesnar at UFC 226, after dethroning Stipe Miocic as the heavyweight champion via first-round KO. 'The Beast Incarnate' stormed into the octagon to accept the fight, even sparking a brief scuffle between the two.Unfortunately, for Cormier, the fight never took place as Lesnar returned to the WWE shortly after. Speaking to Sharpe, 'DC' expressed confidence in his ability to get the job done against the pro-wrestling extraordinaire, saying:&quot;I'm beating Brock Lesnar, man... It was one of the safest fights I could've had. It's the truth. I like Brock too, he is a great guy, but I watched what Cain [Velasquez] did to him. I watched how he would react to getting punched, and I was going to punch him. He would have to take me down to win the fight, and I can wrestle... I'm going to make it so hard for him to get that takedown that by the time he gets it, he is exhausted. That's what Cain did to him.&quot;Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Brock Lesnar below:When Daniel Cormier labeled Brock Lesnar &quot;the strongest human being&quot;While Daniel Cormier believes he can beat Brock Lesnar, the MMA legend has no delusions about the WWE icon's physical prowess. During a 2018 appearance on the Conan show on TBS, 'DC' recounted how Lesnar shoved him during their UFC 226 face-off:&quot;He threw me down. Brock Lesnar just maybe the strongest human being walking the face of god's earth. He's 6'4 300 pounds.&quot;Lesnar holds an MMA record of 5-3 and 1 NC and is a former UFC champion with wins against the likes of Randy Couture, Frank Mir, and Shane Carwin. His last appearance in the famed octagon came in his 2016 no-contest against Mark Hunt.