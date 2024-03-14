UFC legend compares Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather's promotional events to political debate - "Great example within our sport"

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather's media appearances before their fight were likened to a political debate by a well-known former UFC fighter.

This discourse took place on Pound 4 Pound, a podcast hosted by Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo. Their guest was a legendary mixed martial arts figure who actually ran for office himself years back.

Chael Sonnen was on the show covering several subjects with the pair of former UFC champions.

When Usman asked 'The American Gangster' about where the United States was heading as a country, Sonnen said:

"What a fascinating time by the way. Like, I love the psychology of it. Sometimes when guys ask me about the way I spoke or the way I tried to build fights, I have never seen a sporting event in my life. I've never seen a whole basketball game or a whole football game but not a whole game ever ... But I've seen every political debate there is.

"I appreciate that fight. I appreciate the body language, I appreciate the mannerisms. I appreciate that you're going to beat somebody. Floyd vs Conor is a great example within our sport that people have seen. That was an alpha male contest with Dana [White] and [Stephen] Espinoza sitting. I mean it was so fascinating to watch those mannerisms, to me at least."

Check out Chael Sonnen intersecting the MayMac build-up with politics at 33:25 below:

Conor McGregor and teasing jumping into politics

Conor McGregor himself has teased a bit of a run for political office late last year. This transpired on social media in the wake of various riots in Dublin last November.

Irish police investigated several high-profile online accounts to determine whether they played a role in alleged anti-immigrant rioters partaking in burning and looting. This came in the wake of rumors that an Arab immigrant was involved in a knife attack that left three kids in hospital.

'The Notorious' was among the individuals investigated for theorized promotion of online hate speech, which eventually led to a torrent of support for McGregor thereafter, including from Elon Musk.

The 35-year-old took to social media to clarify that he did not condone the rioting and began discussing some ideas for change in his home country.

The Ireland native playfully mentioned jumping into politics on and off over the years. Nothing has transpired in that lane for Conor McGregor as of yet, who is focused on his acting and seemingly targeting a fight this year.

