UFC legend discusses fight purse for Bas Rutten Pancrase bout, reveals promotion 'wired' monthly salary 'directly' to his account

A UFC legend recently discussed his fighter purse for his bout against Bas Rutten in Pancrase, which was a major promotion based in Japan. The promotion had a unique monthly salary method that ensured fighters were paid.

Pancrase preceded the UFC and differed from the no holds barred ruleset that fans would witness in the coming years. The promotion combined elements of pro wrestling and MMA and was known for launching the MMA careers of several future champions and Hall of Famers.

During his appearance on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's JAXXON PODCAST, Frank Shamrock discussed his fighter purse for his debut against 'El Guapo.' The UFC legend mentioned that his fighter purse increased in the bouts that followed before signing a new contract in 1995 that paid him a monthly salary to remain in the promotion regardless of whether he was active or not. He said:

"I think my first fight, I made $1800 to fight Bas Rutten, which in 1994 was a fortune. That was real money...And then my second one was $2000, then I think I went to $2200 or $2400...And then my first contract was $5000 a month. I think I got that in 1995...Good money. I made $5000 a month cash wired directly to my account whether I fought or not."

Check out UFC legend Frank Shamrock's comments below:

How many times did UFC legend Frank Shamrock fight Bas Rutten?

UFC legend Frank Shamrock and Bas Rutten had quite the rivalry during their tenure in Japanese-based promotion Pancrase.

The MMA legends fought on three occasions in Japan, with Shamrock earning a majority decision win in their first bout and Rutten avenging his loss by earning a split decision win in the rematch. In their trilogy fight, Rutten emerged victorious via TKO.

Check out MMA History Today's tweet regarding Frank Shamrock vs. Bas Rutten below:

Tweet regarding Shamrock and Rutten's trilogy bout [Image courtesy: @MMAHistoryToday - X]

