UFC legend dismisses idea of Conor McGregor fighting Jeremy Stephens in BKFC: "He'll never fight"

A UFC legend recently dismissed the idea of Conor McGregor fighting Jeremy Stephens in BKFC. He noted that the Irishman has to evaluate whether there is anything to gain and believes that it would result in him eventually rejecting an offer.

'The Notorious' sent the MMA community into a frenzy after getting in the ring for a staredown with 'Lil' Heathen' after his impressive knockout win over Eddie Alvarez at Knucklemania V. The former two-division UFC champion then informed BKFC founder David Feldman that he was interested and intends to fight Stephens in a bare-knuckle bout.

During a recent episode of his JAXXON PODCAST, UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson told Stephens that he doubts the Irishman will sincerely pursue a bout with him in BKFC. Jackson went further and mentioned that he doubts McGregor will return to competition because he has earned too much money and would likely entertain influencer bouts for minimal risk instead:

"I can tell you right now, [McGregor will] never fight you. Conor McGregor is never stepping foot inside a cage or ring or bare-knuckle. I can see him fighting like, Jake Paul, Logan Paul. I heard it was all rumors...It ain't worth it for him. What can he make off a fight with you?...Like, what? $50 million? He can probably make it...I don't know."

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below:

Jeremy Stephens agrees with Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments about Conor McGregor

In addition to Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson dismissing the idea of Conor McGregor stepping into the BKFC ring for a bare-knuckle bout, Jeremy Stephens also shared his thoughts and agreed with the UFC legend.

During the aforementioned clip, Stephens mentioned that Jackson made a valid point and noted that he wouldn't blame McGregor if they don't end up fighting in BKFC:

"Hey, I'd do the same, bro. You wanna fight some fu**ing starving killers who's out here really smacking people, cracking skulls...I would make everything."

Check out the full episode with Jeremy Stephens below:

