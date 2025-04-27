UFC Legend makes feelings known about Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall drama: "I think he deserves it"

UFC heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones is largely considered to be the best fighter in the history of the sport. But his lack of desire to fight interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has left fans and Aspinall with nothing but frustration.

'Bones' believes that taking a fight against the Brit will do little for the American's legacy, given the interim champion's relative freshness in MMA. Rumors of Jones requesting a hefty fight purse to take the title unification bout have emerged, with former UFC champion Georges St. Pierre believing that Jones deserves major compensation.

During a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, 'Rush' discussed a potential Jones vs. Aspinall bout.

"If I have to choose someone in his prime that I put in the Colosseum hand-to-hand, I think it would be Jon Jones. It's hard to deny that. However, nobody beats time. Tom Aspinall is on a hell of a run now."

He added:

"As a fan I want to see this fight... But I think Tom is very hungry and it's up to Jon to see if he still wants to do this and if the UFC can compensate him [well] because I think he deserves it."

Check out Georges St. Pierre's comments on Jones vs. Aspinall below (10:35):

Tom Aspinall won't fight Jon Jones next according to former UFC title challenger

Chael Sonnen has claimed that Tom Aspinall will not face Jon Jones next for the title unification bout. Instead, Sonnen stated that Aspinall will be forced to defend his interim title once again, this time against Ciryl Gane.

The Brit successfully defended his interim belt against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304, and called for a unification bout with 'Bones'. But Jones believes there is little incentive for him to fight Aspinall.

In a recent YouTube video, Sonnen claimed that the UFC would book another interim heavyweight title matchup.

"You guys probably haven't heard this. You're probably getting this right from me... Tom Aspinall versus Ciryl Gane, are you ready? Are you ready? For the interim championship. Now, I will back the moves."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

