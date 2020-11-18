UFC legend Rodrigo Minotauro admitted to hospital in Brazil with suspected Covid-19 infection

Former UFC fighter and World MMA champion Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, nicknamed Minotauro, was seen at a hospital in the Brazilian state of Ceara.

He was seen to in a hospital based in the Sobral region of the state.

Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira is possibly COVID-positive

As per reports by Globoesporte, the MMA legend fell sick on the beach of Jericoacoara on Tuesday and was rushed to the city's Emergency Care Unit. Nogueira was given oxygen support and necessary serum injections, but then was referred to Hospital Regional Norte, in the municipality of Sobral.

The reports say he had flu-like symptoms when he was taken to the Sobral Hospital, and COVID-19 protocols were followed by the medical personnel while admitting him in the facility.

It is suspected that Minotauro is likely to be COVID-positive.

The former Pride heavyweight champion was transferred to Fortaleza on Wednesday afternoon for better and more specialized care.

Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira in UFC

Advertisement

Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira defeated Tim Sylvia at UFC 81 to become the Interim UFC heavyweight champion. He clinched the victory with a guillotine choke on the former champion in the third round of the bout.

At UFC 92, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira met Frank Mir right after the two of them coached together for the eighth season of The Ultimate Fighter. Both the winners of TUF, Ryan Bader and Efrain Escudero, were members of the Team Nogueira.

Mir came out victorious in a dominant win via second-round TKO with punches. It was the first time Minotauro was defeated in his career.

After losing five times and winning only two since 2010, including one against his former rival Frank Mir, Dana White announced in 2015 that he would not offer Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira any more fights. Nogueira had just lost to Stefan Struve via decision.

#UFC190 Fight Result: Stefan Struve punishes Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, wins unanimous decision http://t.co/F8UDt9ejtL pic.twitter.com/FGVldrQXja — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) August 2, 2015

However, Dana White was ready to offer him a position in the company. Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira confirmed his retirement soon afterwards.

He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2016.

UFC Hall of Fame notebook: Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira changing course from fighter to mentor https://t.co/BW37NRn4L2 pic.twitter.com/bDNYz7dnvd — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) July 13, 2016

Advertisement

Before UFC, Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira was a prominent face of Pride Fighting Championships in Japan. Debuting in 2001 at Pride 15, he went on to become the inaugural Pride World Heavyweight Champion in just two years.

He defeated Heath Herring at Pride 17 for the belt, which he then lost to Fedor Emelianenko at Pride 25.