UFC legend Rory MacDonald gets 100% real on potential MMA comeback three years into retirement

It's often said that MMA fighters never stay retired. Rory MacDonald, though, is not among that class of ex-mixed martial artists. He has broken the mold, it seems, as he dismissed any talk of a potential return during a Q&A ahead of UFC 315, which took place this past Saturday in his native Canada.

Many fighters grapple with their competitive side upon retiring, eventually giving in and making a comeback that either goes poorly or well. More often than not, comebacks from retirement end in disaster, and MacDonald isn't interested in fighting like he once was. So, when asked if he thinks about fighting, he said:

"I mean, from time to time, it [the thought of fighting] has come back. But shortly after when I actually think about it and what it entails, I'm just not that kind of person anymore. I don't have the drive, the intensity it takes to be at a championship level anymore. So, I mean, sometimes it's nice to dream, when you're having a lot of coffee or something, but when the reality comes down to it, no. It's not for me anymore."

Check out Rory MacDonald ruling out a UFC return below:

MacDonald retired three years ago after a tremendous slump and unsuccessful stint in the PFL. His last five fights saw him go 1-4, retiring following a TKO loss to Dilano Taylor at PFL 10. While the win was among the biggest in Taylor's career, it was a sign of decline for MacDonald.

Once a high-level UFC fighter, he ended his career tasting defeat at the hands of a fighter of little note.

Rory MacDonald is a former UFC title challenger

Ten years ago, Rory MacDonald competed for the UFC welterweight title, facing Robbie Lawler in the UFC 189 co-main event. While the event was headlined by Conor McGregor's gritty win over Chad Mendes, against whom he captured interim featherweight gold, the co-headliner stole the show.

Check out the UFC Hall of Fame announcement for Rory MacDonald vs. Robbie Lawler 2 below:

MacDonald and Lawler went to war in one of the greatest fights. It was a back-and-forth affair defined by skill, heart, and sheer gore. In the end, with his lip torn clean, Lawler crushed a bloodied MacDonald's nose for a late TKO. The fight has since been immortalized in the UFC Hall of Fame.

