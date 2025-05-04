UFC legend shuts down Bo Nickal hate after Khamzat Chimaev comparison sparks online fire

Bo Nickal's unbeaten record in MMA ended last night during UFC Des Moines when he was TKO'd in the second round by Reinier de Ridder. After the bout, the American fighter received a lot of flak on social media.
For context, Nickal has previously stated that Khamzat Chimaev would not be a tough opponent for him in the middleweight division, despite the Russian's dominating performances. This statement generated a debate regarding the distinction between American-style wrestling and Russian-style wrestling, especially in relation to a hypothetical fight between the two men.
At UFC Des Moines, Nickal visibly struggled against the 13th-ranked middleweight fighter, de Ridder. As a result, many netizens directed hateful and disparaging comments toward him.
However, UFC legend Michael Bisping came to Nickal's defense, shutting down the negative comments by stating:
"Bit of a c*nt aren’t you."
Check out Michael Bisping's comment below:
Henry Cejudo pens down words of motivation for Bo Nickal after UFC Des Moines
Bo Nickal is a three-time NCAA Division I collegiate wrestling national champion. Likewise, former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo had a well-established background in American wrestling.
Contrary to the negative words from some prominent personalities, Cejudo extended words of motivation to the fellow American following his first MMA career loss.
In a post on his X account, Cejudo reminded Nickal how he himself went from recovering a loss to Demetrious Johnson at UFC 197 to being a champion. Encouraging Nickal to take that path as well, 'Triple C' said:
"The wrestling world has taken a hit today. Keep your head up @NoBickal this is not the end. I got finished by Demetrious Johnson with a similar body shot and I went on to avenge that loss and become champion. You are capable of doing the same. Get back on your horse brother #UFCDesMoines"
Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below: