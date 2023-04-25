The late great Stephan Bonnar left the entire MMA world in mourning last December when news of his untimely death made the rounds. The UFC's initial statement of his passing implied that his death may have been due to heart complications. However, a recent coroner's report said otherwise.

The coroner's office in Clark County, Nevada, released a report revealing that Stephan Bonnar's death was the result of an unintentional drug overdose. Specifically, the coroner's report identifies fentanyl, parafluorofentanyl, and mitragynine as the culprits behind the late 205er's death.

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit | It has been revealed that UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar died of an accidental Fentanyl overdose.



The Clark County (Nev.) coroner’s office ruled Bonnar’s death accidental from “Fentanyl, Parafluorofentanyl and Mitragynine intoxication.”



[per @MMAFighting]

Of the three substances, two are potent opioids, with fentanyl being a strong synthetic opioid, while parafluorofentanyl is a highly potent opioid analog of fentanyl. The third substance, mitragynine, is an alkaloid that helps mediate opioid receptors. All three substances are used for pain management.

Prior to his death, Bonnar was a known user of opioids to treat lingering injuries and the resulting pain from his grueling years as a mixed martial artist and professional wrestler. Unfortunately, Bonnar never managed to overcome the crippling pain he dealt with.

Remembering Stephan Bonnar's UFC career

While he never won a UFC title, 'The American Psycho' is one of the most important figures in the promotion's history. He was the runner-up in the first-ever installment of The Ultimate Fighter, facing future 205 lbs champion Forrest Griffin in one of the most defining bouts in UFC history.

At the time, the UFC was a struggling promotion and sought to create a new wave of interest in MMA in North America by introducing a reality TV show based around an MMA tournament. Their efforts were wildly successful and the matchup between Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar in the finale was well-remembered.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Jul6.2013



Forrest Griffin & Stephan Bonnar are inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.



Together, these two helped take MMA to the next level. Jul6.2013Forrest Griffin & Stephan Bonnar are inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.Together, these two helped take MMA to the next level. https://t.co/BBsSCzfOCr

It drew millions of viewers and helped the promotion survive a period when it was treated with relative disdain. The event proved instrumental in giving the UFC a launching pad into the world of mainstream sports. Throughout his career, the Hall of Famer always fought the best that MMA had to offer.

He faced the likes of Rashad Evans, Jon Jones, and Anderson Silva, all of whom are legendary champions, the latter two being commonly discussed as potential GOAT candidates.

