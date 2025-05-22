UFC legend sympathizes with Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones amid heavyweight title drama 

Tom Aspinall has waited over a year for a fight against Jon Jones. Recently, UFC icon Bas Rutten weighed in on the length of time that has gone by without the heavyweight title unification bout taking place.

'Bones' has overlooked a matchup with Aspinall for numerous reasons, such as the fight being deemed not beneficial for his legacy and the lack of monetary incentives to face the Brit. As a result, Aspinall has now become the longest-running interim champion in UFC history.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Rutten gave his thoughts on the whole drama with Jones and Aspinall and shared that he feels sorry for both heavyweights. With so many issues going on, the UFC legend explained:

"I do [feel sorry for Aspinall]. You know, I saw a special on him a while ago, and it’s one of those things that, when you see him and the relationship with his father and everybody, he’s such a good dude, too."

He added:

"And then Jon [Jones] also. Jon went through all the crap and all this stuff, and then he starts coming out of it. I always liked Jon; I always thought he was a great guy, also.”

Check out Bas Rutten's comments below (29:18):

Tom Aspinall outlines the reason for the title unification fight delay against Jon Jones

Since his UFC debut, Tom Aspinall has established himself with the record for the shortest average fight time in the promotion. Out of his nine UFC fights, Aspinall has won seven in the first round. Amid that, there is also his sole blemish in the UFC, which came in the first round against Curtis Blaydes due to a knee injury.

In a recent discussion with Demetrious Johnson on the MIGHTYcast, Aspinall claimed that he would be a difficult matchup for Jon Jones, saying:

"I can't say about the money stuff, I'm not sure I can say that on camera, but I think I'm a bad matchup for him, to be honest, and he knows it. I honestly can see Jon’s point of view. I get it. I get it. It’s just about the title for me. I just want the title, that’s it. Nothing else really matters. So I get it completely, get his point of view, get what everybody’s saying, completely understand. I just want to prove I’m the best, that’s all."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (via @RedCornerMMA on X):

