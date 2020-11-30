UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith and Jimi Manuwa engage in war of words on social media

UFC Light Heavyweight Anthony Smith hit back at Jimi Manuwa after his jab at Smith's win in the UFC Fight Night on Sunday. Smith submitted Davin Clark in the first round with a triangle choke in the first round.

The Texas native has been on a two-fight losing streak against Aleksandar Rakić and Glover Teixeira. Manuwa, a former contender in the division, took to Twitter to call out Smith:

Lionheart got fed an easy fight. I’d spark him

To which Anthony Smith replied:

Jimi? Are you up? Jimi! Wake up, you were dreaming again. I’m a fan of yours, but bruh...chill. You know better. You’ve never said shit to my face other than mad props and fanboying. I’ve been nothing but respectful to you, I expect the same. Dustin Jacoby, you can have him.

Jimi? Are you up? Jimi! Wake up, you were dreaming again. 😂😂



Anthony Smith impresses against Devin Clark

Anthony Smith impressed with his ground game as he submitted Devin Clark in the first round. For Smith, who struggled in his last two fights, this was a welcome victory as he looks to climb up the division yet again.

Jimi Manuwa calling out Smith makes for curious reading, as the 40-year-old Englishman is effectively retired after he was knocked out brutally by Aleksandar Rakić back in 2019. It'll be interesting to see if the call out is followed by a return to the Octagon for the Manuwa.

Anthony Smith, who was happy to get back to winning ways, wants to fight Paul Craig next:

You forget what it feels like to win. I think I put a lot of pressure on myself. I don’t know, it’s been a crazy goddamn year, and it hurts even more when you’re losing to people you know you can beat. Had Glover been a three-round fight, I would have won that fight. Had I not gotten the two-leg kicks, I’m fairly confident I beat Rakic. Both of those guys did great jobs, they’re both incredible competitors. Sometimes, the shoe just drops like that.

I think I saw something about Paul Craig had brought my name up. That’s a fun matchup. That’s a fun grappling matchup. I love his style. I could listen to his interviews forever. As long as I have enough time to get ready, I’m good.