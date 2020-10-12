UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz teases heavyweight move 

Recently crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz has revealed that he definitely plans to make a move to heavyweight in the future.

In the past, we have seen champions changing weight classes in the search for a second belt in the UFC. The second title propels these fighters to unattainable heights, etching their names in MMA history. The likes of Henry Cejudo, Daniel Cormier, and Conor McGregor have all been two-division champions in the UFC. Amanda Nunes is the only fighter on the current UFC roster who is a two-division champ. Nunes holds the women's bantamweight and featherweight titles at the moment.

Jan Blachowicz, who recently became the light heavyweight champ by knocking out Dominick Reyes at UFC 253, likes the idea of climbing up a weight class to grab another belt at some point in the future. In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Jan Blachowicz said that although he definitely wants to move up to heavyweight in the future, his current aim remains to stay in the division and defend his title "at least a couple of times" before moving up.

The man Jan Blachowicz called out following his win over Reyes, Jon Jones had famously vacated his LHW title in favor of a move up to the heavyweight division and expressed the desire to challenge the likes of reigning champion Stipe Miocic or top contender Francis Ngannou. The fact that Jan Blachowicz is now the champion is because Jones decided to vacate the LHW title in search of a new title.

Although we can't tell for sure if Jones' next fight in the UFC will be in the heavyweight division because "Bones" is currently in the middle of a "twitter war" with middleweight champ Israel Adesanya and because their rivalry got personal recently, the rumors of a Jones vs. Adesanya fight has gathered steam. Even Dana White said that if both fighters are willing, he believes that's the fight to make up next.